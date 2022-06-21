Metro Nashville Public Schools is following in the footsteps of Williamson County Schools, partnering with the Tennessee Titans to add a girls' flag football league in the spring of 2023.
The GFF expansion comes on the heels of the success of the WCS girls flag football pilot program earlier this year. The MNPS league will feature 15 schools competing in its inaugural year. Schedule structure and school selection will be announced at a later date.
MNPS and the Titans will also collaborate with NFL FLAG to provide training and guidance for the student-athletes. NFL FLAG is an official partner of the NFL and seeks to provide a pathway to college for female student-athletes through flag football.
“We couldn’t wait to partner with the Tennessee Titans to bring girls flag football to Metro,” MNPS high school athletic director Mark North said. “We are proud of our student-athletes and the tremendous amount of talent in our school district, and we can’t wait to offer young women a new avenue to engage with football and utilize their athletic abilities. A huge thanks to the Titans organization for making this a reality.”
Although not a TSSAA-sanctioned sport, the organization is expected to add flag football to its list of sanctioned sports by 2024. The TSSAA is also advising the Titans and MNPS in regards to game officials, championship planning, tournament format, rules interpretations and more.
Five other states — Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia and Nevada — sponsor girls' flag football.
Ravenwood High School beat Page to win the inaugural WCS girls flag football league championship last month. The pilot season ran from March through May and featured nine teams playing back-to-back games in a 7-on-7 format on Sundays over a four-week season and ending in a postseason tournament at Nissan Stadium.
Girls' flag football saw a surge in popularity as the season unfolded, and several WCS student-athletes received scholarship offers toward the end of the season.
“I think the program is going to try to get more kids from the school to join,” Ravenwood senior Kennedy Riggs said. “I know there are a lot of athletes from other sports that did not play this year, so hopefully they will join next year, after seeing what we did.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.