Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced on Wednesday morning that every high school in Metro Nashville will be receiving $1 million to upgrade its playing field as part of a joint partnership with the Tennessee Titans and Nashville-based nonprofit organization The Fans Inc.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $15 million, which will be funded through a $5 million donation from the Titans — to be paid over a five-year period — $5 million raised by The Fans Inc. and $5 million from the Metro capital spending budget.
“Today’s announcement means that by the time the Titans have a new home field for gameday, every public high school in Nashville will have a home field advantage too,” Cooper said. “High school sports bring neighborhoods together. In my first three years as mayor, we’ve made the biggest investment in our classrooms in the history of our city.
“As I travel around Nashville, I see how important it is that we invest in every part of our kids’ lives, including sports. Our students are making strides in test scores and excelling academically, and their teams are going to the playoffs and winning championships. It’s time we meet them halfway by giving them the high-quality facilities they deserve.”
Of the 15 high schools in the MNPS system, just 13 play football — Antioch, Cane Ridge, East Nashville, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Hillwood, Hunters Lane, John Overton, Maplewood, McGavock, Pearl-Cohn, Stratford and Whites Creek.
Martin Luther King Magnet High School and Hume-Fogg High School don’t play football but will receive funding to upgrade soccer fields. Nashville charter schools will not receive funding.
Each football field is expected to be upgraded to artificial turf, and each will be expanded to accommodate soccer matches as well. The combination of artificial turf and expanded sidelines for soccer makes Metro schools a more appealing option to host postseason soccer tournaments.
"We're thrilled to join a project that will demonstrate our collective commitment to MNPS athletics," The Fans Inc. president Jamie Hollin said in a release. "Boys and girls of all ages, from every neighborhood, will soon be competing on premier fields and benefiting from this unique partnership. I appreciate Mayor Cooper and the Tennessee Titans coming together to get this done.”
