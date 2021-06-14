For the second time in two months, the powerhouse Riverdale girls’ basketball team has a new head coach.
Four weeks after Joel and Ashley Ayers backed out of taking the job, the school announced Keri O’Neal as the next head coach of the Lady Warriors. It’s just her second head coaching job.
The Ayers duo was supposed to replace Amy Josephson, who resigned in April to become the new athletic director and girls’ basketball coach at Harpeth Hall. But they backed out of their commitment two weeks after agreeing to take the job to coach at the University School of Jackson.
O’Neal spent last season as the girls’ head basketball coach at Murray County in Chatsworth, Georgia. The Indians went 9-10 with a 7-9 region record. They fell 59-56 to Adairsville in the Region 6 tournament.
Although the wins stayed the same, Murray County’s win percentage improved from .346 the previous year (9-17) to .474 (9-10) in O’Neal’s first season. She inherited a team comprised of mostly underclassmen, and her two leading scorers were sophomores — Mattie Nuckolls (17 points per game) and Ella Dotson (12.3 points per game).
Now, O’Neal takes over one of the more successful girls’ basketball programs in the country. Riverdale has won a national championship and six state titles — including a three-peat from 2016-18 — since 2009 with a 352-49 record during that span.
Riverdale went 18-5 last year under Josephson, falling in the Region 4-AAA semifinals to eventual state champion Blackman.
O'Neal does, however, get the added benefit of returning the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Acacia Hayes (19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds per game). (Hayes' older sisters are set to suit up this fall for Mississippi State.) The Lady Warriors also return second-leading scorer Garen Haney (9.8 points per game) and second-leading rebounder Ella Haney (4.7 rebounds per game).
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.