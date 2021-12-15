Several Middle Tennessee high school football stars took advantage of the NCAA’s early signing day on Wednesday as 12 of the state’s top-ranked recruits signed their national letters of intent.
Below is a full list of which Midstate players signed where, and also includes players who are committed but not yet signed and players who have yet to announce their college choices:
Signed:
No. 5 – Keaten Wade, LB, Summit — Kentucky
No. 7 – Taylor Groves, S, East Robertson — Ole Miss
No. 11 – Isaiah Horton, WR, Oakland — Miami, Fla.
No. 12 – Destin Wade, QB, Summit — Kentucky
No. 14 – Jacob Hood, OT, Hillsboro — Georgia
No. 16 – Langston Patterson, LB, CPA — Vanderbilt
No. 19 – Myles Pollard, CB, Ravenwood — Michigan
No. 21 – Elijah Herring, LB, Riverdale — Tennessee
No. 26 – Grayson Morgan, OT, MBA — Vanderbilt
No. 34 – Eric Gaston, DL, Cane Ridge — Memphis
No. 36 – Alex Broome, RB, Lipscomb Academy — Boston College
No. 37 – Jackson Long, TE, Beech — South Florida
Jeremiah Bailey, LB, Smyrna — Eastern Kentucky
Torin Baker, DB, Hendersonville — Tennessee Tech
Dylan King, DB, Oakland — TSU
Roland McGhee Jr., ATH, Ensworth — Toledo
Ethan McLaurin, DE, Oakland — Tennessee Tech
Carter Miller, OL, Ravenwood — James Madison
Alex Mitchell, LB, Riverdale — UT Chattanooga
Antonio Patterson, RB, Oakland — FIU
Ian Poe, OL, Tullahoma — Austin Peay
James Reed III, CB, Father Ryan — Arkansas State
Owen Sacks, OL, Page — Butler
Colin Stewart, DL, CPA — Air Force
Aleric Watson, OL, MTCS — Arkansas State
Reid Williford, LB, CPA — UNC Charlotte
Committed but not yet signed:
No. 3 – Barion Brown, WR, Pearl-Cohn — Kentucky
No. 4 – Jordan James, RB, Oakland — Georgia
No. 6 - Fisher Anderson, OT, Franklin — Stanford
No. 8 – Sam Roush, TE, Lipscomb Academy — Stanford
No. 32 – Luther Richesson, QB, Lipscomb Academy — Cincinnati
No. 40 – Brandon Connard, RB, Pearl-Cohn — MTSU
No. 51 – Charles Ingram, ATH, Ensworth — Furman
No. 52 – Reid Williford, LB, CPA — Charlotte
No. 53 – Isaac Rollins, ATH, Ravenwood — Duke
Not yet committed:
No. 35 – Mikeece Jones, ATH, Hillsboro
No. 49 – Derek Taylor, ATH, Greenbrier
No. 50 – Jake McNamara, QB, Page
No. 54 – Andrew Paige, WR, Beech
No. 55 – Phillip Gray, OL, Ensworth
