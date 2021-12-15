U02A2048.JPG

Three-star CPA linebacker Langston Patterson signed his LOI with Vanderbilt on Wednesday

Several Middle Tennessee high school football stars took advantage of the NCAA’s early signing day on Wednesday as 12 of the state’s top-ranked recruits signed their national letters of intent. 

Below is a full list of which Midstate players signed where, and also includes players who are committed but not yet signed and players who have yet to announce their college choices:

Signed:

No. 5 – Keaten Wade, LB, Summit — Kentucky

No. 7 – Taylor Groves, S, East Robertson — Ole Miss

No. 11 – Isaiah Horton, WR, Oakland — Miami, Fla.

No. 12 – Destin Wade, QB, Summit — Kentucky

No. 14 – Jacob Hood, OT, Hillsboro — Georgia

No. 16 – Langston Patterson, LB, CPA — Vanderbilt

No. 19 – Myles Pollard, CB, Ravenwood — Michigan

No. 21 – Elijah Herring, LB, Riverdale — Tennessee

No. 26 – Grayson Morgan, OT, MBA — Vanderbilt

No. 34 – Eric Gaston, DL, Cane Ridge — Memphis

No. 36 – Alex Broome, RB, Lipscomb Academy — Boston College

No. 37 – Jackson Long, TE, Beech — South Florida

Jeremiah Bailey, LB, Smyrna — Eastern Kentucky

Torin Baker, DB, Hendersonville — Tennessee Tech

Dylan King, DB, Oakland — TSU

Roland McGhee Jr., ATH, Ensworth — Toledo

Ethan McLaurin, DE, Oakland — Tennessee Tech

Carter Miller, OL, Ravenwood — James Madison

Alex Mitchell, LB, Riverdale — UT Chattanooga

Antonio Patterson, RB, Oakland — FIU

Ian Poe, OL, Tullahoma — Austin Peay

James Reed III, CB, Father Ryan — Arkansas State

Owen Sacks, OL, Page — Butler

Colin Stewart, DL, CPA — Air Force

Aleric Watson, OL, MTCS — Arkansas State

Reid Williford, LB, CPA — UNC Charlotte

Committed but not yet signed:

No. 3 – Barion Brown, WR, Pearl-Cohn — Kentucky

No. 4 – Jordan James, RB, Oakland — Georgia

No. 6 - Fisher Anderson, OT, Franklin — Stanford

No. 8 – Sam Roush, TE, Lipscomb Academy — Stanford

No. 32 – Luther Richesson, QB, Lipscomb Academy — Cincinnati

No. 40 – Brandon Connard, RB, Pearl-Cohn — MTSU

No. 51 – Charles Ingram, ATH, Ensworth — Furman

No. 52 – Reid Williford, LB, CPA — Charlotte

No. 53 – Isaac Rollins, ATH, Ravenwood — Duke

Not yet committed:

No. 35 – Mikeece Jones, ATH, Hillsboro

No. 49 – Derek Taylor, ATH, Greenbrier

No. 50 – Jake McNamara, QB, Page

No. 54 – Andrew Paige, WR, Beech

No. 55 – Phillip Gray, OL, Ensworth

