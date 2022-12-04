An early October upset loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy was the wakeup call the Oakland Patriots needed.
Since that night, Oakland reeled off an eight-game win streak, including Saturday’s 42-6 win over the Beech Bucs in the 6A BlueCross Bowl — while outscoring opponents 394-64 en route to its third straight state championship — the first school in TSSAA history to three-peat in Class 6A.
It was the fourth state title in five years and the seventh state title in school history.
The Patriots outgained the Bucs 342-199 while more than doubling them up on the ground, 277 yards to 121.
Oakland quarterback Kade Hewitt attempted just five passes, completing three of them for just 65 yards and a touchdown while Eric Taylor rushed for 175 yards and four scores. He was named the BlueCross Bowl MVP.
Beech running back Darius Johnson ran for 122 yards and the Patriots defense held the Bucs to just 4 completions on 11 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
The Oakland seniors finished their high school careers with a 44-1 record and three consecutive state titles.