The TSSAA and Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday night the finalists for the 2021 Mr. Football awards.
Nashville-area schools were well represented with 12 finalists across the 10 classifications, including Kicker of the Year.
Davidson County led the way with five total representatives, followed by Williamson County with four, Rutherford County with two, and Sumner County, Coffee County and Humphreys County each with one selection.
"We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 7, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers select winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominate the players.
This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semifinalists will each receive a certificate.
Notable Nashville-area semifinalists who didn’t make the final three include: White House’s Ranen Blackburn (3A), Page’s Jake McNamara (5A), Riverdale’s Alex Mitchell (6A), Battle Ground Academy’s Sean Williams (DII-AA), Ensworth’s Levi Moore and MBA’s Marcel Reed (DII-AAA), and Pope Prep’s Andrew Southard (Kicker of the Year).
Below is the full list of 2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalists:
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg
Marquez Taylor, McKenzie
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County
Cameron Miller, MAHS
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Caden Buckles, Alcoa
*Jacob Dooley, Waverly
Keaton Harig, Loudon
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
*Bari’On Brown, Pearl-Cohn
Mason Gudger, Greeneville
Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central
Walter Nolen III, Powell
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
*Jordan James, Oakland
*Destin Wade, Summit
*Keaten Wade, Summit
DIVISION II, CLASS A
*Bradford Gaines, DCA
Steele Haynes, USJ
*Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
*Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy
*Langston Patterson, CPA
*Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
*Kenny Minchey, Pope Prep
William Riddle, McCallie
KICKER OF THE YEAR
*Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
*Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
*George Laster, Brentwood Academy
*indicates Middle Tennessee representative
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.