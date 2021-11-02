Tennessee’s top-ranked high school basketball prospect got quite the warm welcome from the school where he ultimately chose to commit.
Brandon Miller, a five-star small forward from Cane Ridge High School, announced on Monday he was committing to the University of Alabama, citing a recent visit to Tuscaloosa as being the ultimate deal sealer.
“It was probably one of the better visits,” Miller told 247Sports. “I went to the football game, and they were chanting my name. It was just a good experience.”
The 6-foot-8 Miller chose Alabama over Kansas, Tennessee State, the NBA G-League and Australia’s National Basketball League. He’s the No. 11-ranked prospect in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports composite rankings and he’s the third-ranked small forward in the country.
Miller was named the 2021 Gatorade Tennessee Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 23.3 points, 8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 steals per game as a junior.
He helped lead Cane Ridge to a 15-1 season and an appearance in the TSSAA Class AAA state championship game, where the Ravens lost to the 21-3 Houston Mustangs.
Miller beamed about Alabama’s coaching style, stating the Crimson Tide suit his playing style perfectly.
“Really just the bond with the coaches,” Miller continued. “I feel like it’s a good bond. … They move the ball, they shoot shots that I shoot, and they play with pace and speed.”
Miller joins fellow five-star recruit Jaden Bradley of IMG Academy as key pieces to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 class. Bradley is the No. 18-ranked player nationally and the No. 3 point guard in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Four-star power forward Noah Clowney of Dorman also committed to Alabama Monday. He’s the top-ranked player from the state of South Carolina in 2022 and ninth-best at his position.
Alabama’s men’s basketball program has taken an uptick in recent years under former Buffalo head coach Nate Oats. The Crimson Tide went 26-7 last year and finished ranked No. 5 in the final AP and coaches’ polls. They reached the Sweet 16 last March. Oats was awarded the SEC’s Coach of the Year award after his team won the conference tournament.
Miller and Cane Ridge could be chasing another state championship appearance in 2021. In addition to Miller returning, the Ravens also bring back senior shooting guard Ryan Oliver, who was the team’s second-leading scorer last season, averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game, plus fellow seniors Ja’Lynn Lawrence and Clarence Cobbins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.