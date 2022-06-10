The rich just got richer.
The Blackman Blaze — who already boast an impressive group of pass catchers that include four-star Michigan State commit Demitrius Bell, three-star receiver Justin Brown and three-star tight end Ben Marshall — added another weapon in Ensworth transfer Jacob Page.
“We are excited to have him,” Blackman head coach Chandler Tygard told the Post. “It’s definitely a challenge for me as a playcaller to spread the ball around to all these kids but running such an up-tempo offense definitely helps.”
A three-star receiver and the No. 27 player in Tennessee according to 247Sports composite rankings for the class of 2023, Page is a sought-after wideout with multiple Power 5 offers from schools including Mississippi State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Washington.
His 39 receptions, 763 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns were all team highs for the Tigers last season. Brown led the Blaze with 69 receptions, 1,144 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. Marshall ranked second with 65 catches, 834 yards and seven scores.
Blackman threw the ball 33.4 times per game last year and averaged 287.5 yards passing per game and 14.2 yards per completion.
The Blaze used a two-quarterback system last year, splitting reps between rising seniors Jack Risner and Peyton Thomas, who combined to complete 202 of 334 passes for 2,875 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
