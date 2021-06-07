A Christ Presbyterian Academy basketball legend has returned to the Lions bench.
Craig Bradshaw, who played for CPA in high school before a banner career with Belmont and former coach Rick Byrd, will be heading back to his preps alma mater as an assistant varsity coach under Drew Maddux and director of middle school basketball, per the school.
Bradshaw won a Class AA state title and the Class AA Mr. Basketball award in 2012 during CPA's 37-2 season. It was the school's first basketball state championship. He averaged 18.6 points a game during his senior season at CPA.
At Belmont, he made the NCAA tournament two times -- as a freshman (#11-seed loss to Arizona) in 2013 and as a junior starter (#15-seed loss to Virginia) in 2015. He was an Academic All-American in 2015 and 2016.
Bradshaw is one of Belmont's all-time leading scorers with 1,698 career points. He also is high on lists for the school for assists (328), steals (155) and 3-point field goals made (249). He played professional basketball in Germany after graduation in 2016 with the Crailsheim Merlins of the German Professional League.
CPA (27-5, 12-1) was a state runner-up in basketball this past spring, falling to Goodpasture in the D-II AA finals.
The Lions' star player is 3-star recruit Braeden Moore, who has offers from Tennessee, Kansas, Wisconsin, Auburn, Indiana and TCU, among others, per 247Sports. They'll also return Jake Dykstra, Evan Shiflet and Caleb Roper.
Longtime CPA starters Braden Zapp and Jordan Dewalt graduated in May.
