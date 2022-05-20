The Centennial Cougars (18-14) dispatched of the Ravenwood Raptors (23-15) 14-6 on Wednesday night, capturing the school’s first Region 6-4A championship since 2013.
Centennial now heads into the state sectional round with back-to-back wins over Summit and Ravenwood after two losses to Brentwood and Franklin in the District 11-4A tournament.
“It means everything,” Centennial coach Rob Baughman said. “Last year we did not have a great year. We started off the year not so hot. These kids started to believe and trust one another. The thing I like about these guys is that they are a genuine team.”
“We were in ninth place out of nine teams in our district last year,” Centennial sophomore Max Weyenberg added. “This year we came out and did this, and it means everything to us.”
Thanks to two bases-loaded walks, a two-run RBI single from junior Malaki Moore, and a bases-clearing double by senior Ryan Connally, Centennial built up a sizeable 7-0 lead in the first inning.
“The first inning they helped us out with a couple of walks, but we got several clutch hits to score seven runs,” Baughman said. “Every time they came back and scored; we were able to make a mark the next inning.”
Ravenwood did most of its damage in the bottom of the fourth after RBI singles from seniors Myles Denton and Blake Bevis, plus a fielding error by Centennial, cut the Cougars’ lead to 10-5.
However, the Raptors had no answer for Centennial’s red-hot bats, which would later tack on a two-run single from Weyenberg and an RBI single from Ryan Connally to put the game on ice.
Centennial pitchers Ryan Yates and Josh Whitby combined to allow six runs over seven innings, upsetting the favored Raptors and booking the Cougars against Mt. Juliet on Friday at 7 p.m. in the state sectionals.
“We are focused on playing like us,” Weyenberg said. “When we play like us, good things happen.”
Ravenwood will travel to Hendersonville for its sectional matchup against the Commandos on Friday at 7 p.m. HHS took down Mt. Juliet 6-4 on Wednesday to claim the Region 5-4A championship.
“Hendersonville will present a very good challenge for us,” Ravenwood coach Nico Gregoli. “They have had one heck of a season. We know that they will have a hostile environment, and we are going to have to be ready to play.”
SOFTBALL
For the first time in program history, the Summit Spartans softball team is a region champion after claiming the Region 6-4A championship Wednesday night with a 7-2 win over the Centennial Cougars.
Summit got 13 hits from eight different players and a stellar performance on the mound from District 12-4A Pitcher of the Year Lily Kate Richards.
Richards went the distance for Summit, allowing just seven hits, one earned run, and zero walks across seven innings while tossing nine strikeouts. Haley Montgomery and Tarek Scherr led the way at the plate, each going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Centennial's Alex Brashears had a strong day at the plate for the Cougars, hitting 2-for-3, clocking a double, and driving in a run. Makayla Cox also notched a triple with her lone hit.
The two teams will now move onto the sectional round. Summit will host Beech on Friday night at 6:30 p.m., while Centennial heads to Wilson Central on Friday at 6 p.m.
The winners of the sectional round will advance to the state tournament, which begins next week. Summit made the state tournament last season, where they finished third overall.
This is the Spartans fourth consecutive sectional berth. Centennial has never made it to the state tournament and haven't reached the sectional round since 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.