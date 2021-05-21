Presbyterian College assistant Trey Meyer has been named Battle Ground Academy's head boys varsity basketball coach for the 2021-2022 school year.
Meyer has served as assistant men's basketball coach at Presbyterian in South Carolina since 2018 per a release.
"We are excited to welcome Trey and his family to BGA and the BGA basketball program. His passion, attention to detail, and vision for the basketball program set him apart in the search process," said Fred Eaves, BGA's athletic director, in the release. "Trey brings a wealth of knowledge related to developing players and staff, and he understands the demands of today's student-athletes and how to maximize their potential personally and athletically.
"Each year, we play a competitive schedule, and our region alone provides excellent competition. With two new coaches at the head of our boys and girls basketball programs, we're excited for our players and the school."
At Presbyterian, Meyer helped lead the Blue Hose to two Big South Tournament appearances and was named a Top Five Assistant Coach in the Big South Conference. Meyer previously served as director of recruiting and player development at the College of Charleston and assistant basketball coach at Furman University and Miami (Ohio) University.
Meyer played basketball for Erskine College before transferring to Clemson University, where he was a student assistant for three seasons with the men's basketball program and obtained his bachelor's degree. He was also a member of Tennessee State University's men's basketball staff, serving two years as a graduate assistant while pursuing his master's in sports administration and working one year as director of operations. At TSU, Meyer helped the Tigers to their first 20-win season in 32 years.
"I am truly honored and grateful to be named the head boys basketball coach at Battle Ground Academy," said Meyer. "BGA is a top-notch academic institution that has a major focus on the character development of young people. Our program will embody that and align with the school's core values of character, scholarship and excellence."
In addition to coaching basketball, Meyer will serve as Associate Director of Admissions for BGA Upper School and assistant golf coach. He replaces Jared Street as BGA's head boys varsity basketball coach. Street went 33-46 at BGA and stepped down last month to join Page High School as its boys coach.
