Just eight games away from the NHL trade deadline, the Nashville Predators' trajectory remains unclear.
But if you are to take David Poile’s recent comments on 102.5 The Game at face value, it appears the organization's longtime general manager is leaning more one way than the other.
“Right now, we’re still below the line, not in the playoffs,” Poile said Tuesday on Robby & Rexrode. “We’re running out of time. I’ve been talking about inconsistency and people need to play better, but it hasn’t happened on a regular basis. So, I do not think we’re a buyer. I think if things don’t change more favorably and get into some kind of winning streak, we certainly could be a seller.”
Following a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes Monday at Bridgestone Arena, the Predators are currently five points out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.
Chasing teams like Calgary, Colorado, Edmonton, Minnesota and Seattle, Nashville is running out of games to make up ground before deciding the team’s ultimate fate this season — whether to buy or sell come March 3.
“I think that game against Arizona was everything you need to know about Nashville,” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently said on The Jeff Marek Show. “It wasn’t just one game — it’s just where they are in the overall standings. … [Poile] basically said it: They’re not a buyer. Now, we’re going to see what they’re going to do. I think he’s going to try and move a defenseman. I’m not convinced it’s [Mattias] Ekholm. I don’t think it’s going to be [Alexandre] Carrier. I think [Dante] Fabbro or something else there.”
With just two weeks left before the trade deadline, here are five players most likely to be traded if Nashville makes a move:
5 – Juuse Saros, G
If the Predators start selling, consider it Poile waving the white flag on more than just this season. At 27, if a rebuild happens, Nashville likely cannot maximize the prime years of Saros’ career, making a trade all the more likely.
Among goalies to play in 30 or more games, Saros ranks sixth in save percentage (.919) and minutes played (2,308:00), ninth in wins (20) and 11th in goals-against average (2.73). He’s playing at a nearly identical pace as he was last season when he was a Vezina Trophy finalist (although he’s facing 2.5 more shots per game this year), and he would fetch a king’s ransom — likely multiple high draft picks plus at least three high-end prospects — in any possible trade.
4 – Mikael Granlund, F
Though Granlund isn’t having an overly impressive season, he’s still Nashville’s fourth-leading scorer (six goals, 29 points) and he’s coming off the third 60-point season of his career last year.
Typically playing with some combination of Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen and Nino Niederreiter, Granlund is rarely asked to be the driving force of his line’s offense, but that doesn’t mean he’s not capable of getting in on the scoring.
His $5 million salary isn’t inexpensive, but he could be exactly what a team with a decent amount of cap space looking to upgrade its top-six scoring is looking for (i.e. Calgary, Washington or the New York Islanders).
3 – Mattias Ekholm, D
Aside from Saros, Ekholm will likely fetch the Predators their largest return in any trade, likely in the neighborhood of a first-round pick plus two top-end prospects.
However, the issue most teams are running into this year is a lack of cap space, and Ekholm’s $6.25 million salary could be a potential roadblock to any deal. That said, the 32-year-old is a shutdown defenseman capable of being the No. 1 blueliner on at least half of the teams currently in a playoff spot, so if Ekholm can be had at a reasonable price, he may be worth the gamble for a team looking to load up for the postseason.
2 – Nino Niederreiter, F
A 30-year-old, five-time 20-goal scorer on a team-friendly $4 million salary might look awfully appealing to a team looking to beef up its depth scoring for the stretch run. Niederreiter started the season red-hot but has since cooled down. His 14 goals are third-most on the team and he’s on-pace for his third straight 20-goal season.
Best-case scenario, Niederreiter could fetch Nashville an additional 2023 first-round pick from an offense-needy team. But the likelier scenario is a second-round pick plus a mid-level prospect.
1 – Dante Fabbro, D
While Fabbro certainly isn’t the Predators most desirable trade asset, he is the player most likely to be traded. Just 24, Fabbro still has plenty of upside to develop into an impact player. In fact, he’d be a top-four defenseman on at least half the teams in the NHL outside of Nashville.
He has a $2.4 million salary this year, he’ll hit restricted free agency next year, and he could be worth taking a chance on for a team like Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Seattle or the Islanders looking to shore up their top four.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_