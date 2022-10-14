Following an impressive showing against the San Jose Sharks in the Global Series in Prague, the Nashville Predators left their winning ways in Europe as they fell 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.
The Predators, who were just 2-16 last season when goalie Juuse Saros allowed four or more goals, couldn’t drum up much of anything as Dallas scored on two of its four power play opportunities and disrupted any semblance of Nashville momentum with 17 blocked shots and eight takeaways.
Saros stopped 25 of 29 shots and Ryan Johansen notched Nashville’s lone goal as the predators fell to 2-1. Below are three things that went wrong in Thursday’s home opener:
Nashville’s stars were MIA
Filip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene combined for 10 shots and nearly 20 minutes of power play time — for a mere minus-5 rating. Leading goal scorer Nino Niederreiter had five shots on goal and 4:33 of power play time but couldn’t find the back of the net either. Similarly, captain Roman Josi took five shots and totaled nearly seven minutes on the power play, and even he came up empty as well. Center Ryan Johansen’s third period goal was the only offense Nashville could muster in one of the more frustrating home losses in recent memory.
“There were certain times in the game where you could see we had it, but it was very inconsistent,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “Our decisions and our execution with the puck wasn't what it needed to be.”
The defense hung Juuse Saros out to dry
Whether it was an overconfidence in Saros’ ability or simply just a case of being out of sync, the Stars exploited the lackadaisical effort by the Predators defense.
Saros made a few impressive saves, but the defense did him no favors. Dallas teed off whenever it wanted, tallying eight high-danger chances and 29 total shots. Mason Marchment burned both Josi and Alex Carrier on Dallas’ first goal, splitting the two defenders and burying one past Saros on a partial breakaway, and three of the Stars’ four goals were scored with one of more Predators defensemen out of position.
“I thought [Saros] played great,” Johansen said. “It could have been a totally out-of-hand game [with] some breakaways. I thought he played solid, and some of the goals they scored were some whacky bounces.”
Special teams stole the game
The Predators, who were tied for the fifth-best power play in the NHL last season (24.4 percent), had five power play chances on Thursday but couldn’t convert once. In fact, they’re 0-for-11 through three games.
Meanwhile, the Stars cashed in two of their four opportunities on the man-advantage, and, of note, both goals came at untimely moments. The first goal was scored with 2:04 left in the first period and took any wind out of Nashville’s sails heading into the first intermission. The second came 4:22 into the third period and put the Predators in a 4-0 hole with a little over three-quarters of a period to play catch up.
"Obviously, their power play gave them momentum; ours didn't tonight,” defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “So that's something we'll have to work on. I would like our total number to be lower obviously, but at the same time, it was that kind of game, and they have a lot of penalties too."
The Predators have a quick turnaround with a rematch against the Stars on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST in Dallas.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_