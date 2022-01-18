According to multiple reports, the NHL is planning to stop testing players and team staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic following the All-Star Game on Feb. 5.
The Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli first reported the news.
The league’s current protocol will remain in effect until Feb. 3. Under the new procedures, COVID-19 testing will only be for cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada or for players who are showing COVID symptoms.
Players and their families participating in the All-Star game will be tested once before traveling for the game but will not be required to test again before leaving Las Vegas.
The NHL has adapted and amended its league-wide protocol several times this season.
At the height of the surge in COVID cases back in December, the NHL and NHL Players Association agreed on daily testing and the reintroduction of taxi squads after a copious amount of game postponements due to COVID-related issues.
The NHL has since shortened isolation periods from 10 to five days for asymptomatic players, in accordance with CDC recommendations.
Of the more than 700 players currently in the NHL, 73 percent of them have tested positive for COVID this season, including 60 percent in the past five weeks alone, according to NHL data.
The Predators had a COVD outbreak in December that sidelined their entire NHL coaching staff plus Ryan Johansen, Mikael Granlund, Philip Tomasino, Nick Cousins, Michael McCarron, Matt Luff and Ben Harpur.
Nashville, which is currently without defenseman Mattias Ekholm due to COVID-related issues, has had nine players in COVD protocol this season — fourth-most in the NHL behind Boston, Detroit and Toronto.
