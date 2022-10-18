Fair or not, a high bar was set for Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh following the July 3 trade that brought him to the organization from Tampa Bay.
The Predators thought highly enough of McDonagh that the first order of business for head coach John Hynes was to call Mattias Ekholm and float the idea of moving the alternate captain to the right side to allow McDonagh to continue playing on the left.
And through two season-opening wins over the San Jose Sharks, the move appeared to be the right call. However, as the Dallas Stars ran roughshod over the Predators in 4-1 and 5-1 wins on Thursday and Saturday, only three Nashville defenders — Alex Carrier, Dante Fabbro and Mark Borowiecki — made it through the weekend without a minus-rating.
"If you look at our game, we were casual with the puck," Hynes said after Saturday’s loss. "We gave [Dallas] easy offense and our commitment to defend. And our urgency and attention to detail ... our competitiveness, our work ethic — it's not close to where it needs to be to win."
While many expected McDonagh and Ekholm to be Nashville’s shutdown pairing — the duo tasked with stopping opposing team’s top lines — Dallas did a lot of its scoring when the two were on the ice (both had matching minus-3 ratings in the two losses to the Stars).
Although the two games against Dallas didn’t paint the McDonagh-Ekholm combination in a positive light, the numbers suggest the pairing hasn’t been the liability some have claimed.
Of the four separate defensive combinations the Predators have used through four games, the McDonagh-Ekholm pairing has played the most combined minutes, has faced the most shots and most scoring chances, has started in the defensive zone more and has the highest on-ice save percentage of any other Predators’ pairing.
“It’s going to be 30, 40, 50 games before you even get a little piece of how we’re doing,” Ekholm said about fairly assessing how he and McDonagh play together. “But so far, so good. I really enjoy playing with him; he’s a really good player. Obviously, he talks a lot out there. He’s been around a long time and his record speaks for itself. So, I’m trying to help him out as much as I can, and we’ll hopefully work into becoming a really good pair.”
Below is a statistical comparison of each of the defensive pairings the Predators have used this season:
McDonagh-Ekholm
- Minutes played — 69:04
- Shots for — 20
- Shots against — 41
- Goals for — 2
- Goals against — 3
- Scoring chances for — 22
- Scoring chances against — 48
- High-danger chances for — 10
- High-danger chances against — 17
- On-ice save percentage — 92.7 percent
- Time starting in defensive zone —52.5 percent
Josi-Carrier
- Minutes played — 46:52
- Shots for — 21
- Shots against — 16
- Goals for — 2
- Goals against — 2
- Scoring chances for — 24
- Scoring chances allowed — 18
- High-danger chances for — 11
- High-danger chances against — 7
- On-ice save percentage — 87.5 percent
- Time starting in defensive zone — 35.3 percent
Fabbro-Lauzon
- Minutes played — 16:57
- Shots for — 6
- Shots against — 13
- Goals for — 0
- Goals allowed — 2
- Scoring chances for — 0
- Scoring chances allowed — 14
- High-danger chances for — 0
- High-danger chances against — 5
- On-ice save percentage — 84.6 percent
- Time starting in defensive zone — 50 percent
Fabbro-Borowiecki
- Minutes played — 20:37
- Shots for — 12
- Shots against — 14
- Goals for — 1
- Goals against — 1
- Scoring chances for — 12
- Scoring chances against — 11
- High-danger chances for — 6
- High-danger chances against — 4
- On-ice save percentage — 92.3 percent
- Time starting in defensive zone — 45.8 percent
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_