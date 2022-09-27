The Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers split their preseason doubleheader on Monday at Bridgestone Arena with Florida taking a 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 while the Predators bounced back with a 4-0 triumph in Game 2.
Below are our top takeaways from each game:
The Nino Niederreiter, Ryan Johansen, Philip Tomasino line appears to be Nashville’s second line of choice. The trio played well together — tallying one goal, three points, and five shots on goal — and Niederreiter and Johansen have some natural chemistry from their days playing together in the junior leagues. If the top line is indeed Filip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund, and Matt Duchene, adding Niederreiter and Tomasino to the Johansen line immediately gives Nashville the depth scoring it lacked last season.
Although it was just one game, Juuso Parssinen looks like he could be the real deal. He scored a goal and added an assist with two shots on goal while playing the fourth-most minutes. His versatility as a two-way forward was also on display as he totaled nearly three minutes of power play time and 1:27 on the penalty kill. He could be a serious contender for a spot on the fourth line come opening night.
Connor Ingram and Devin Cooley were both solid in net, although Ingram did allow a bad goal to Kai Schwindt nearly four minutes into the second period. Cooley, who stopped 18 of 20 shots in a little over 33 minutes, played well during the Milwaukee Admirals playoff run a few months ago and could be a dark horse contender for some NHL minutes this season.
Eeli Tolvanen and Egor Afanasyev left a lot to be desired. Although he had six hits, five shots on goal, and had 2:42 of power play time, Tolvanen didn’t put a puck in net and finished with a minus-2 rating. This could be the year he either proves he’s only a solid checking forward with some offensive pop or he becomes the sniper the Preds thought they were getting when they drafted him. Afanasyev, on the other hand, had one hit and one block but didn’t register a shot on goal. He did play with a little more of the edge Predators coaches were wanting to see from him, but he needs to be more of a factor on the score sheet.
There’s no denying that Yaroslav Askarov is Nashville’s future in goal. The 20-year-old stopped all 12 shots he faced, including two on the power play, and showed why he’s perhaps the most-hyped goalie prospect since Carey Price. Without being too hyperbolic, Askarov just may be the most explosive goaltender post-to-post that the Predators have ever had.
The Mattias Ekholm-Ryan McDonagh pair looks to be in mid-season form already. Ekholm had two assists, McDonagh had one, and they largely shut down the Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett line (they had five shots on goal and zero points). If the Predators keep them together, expect them to play a similar role to the one Ekholm and P.K. Subban played from 2016-2019 — that of the shutdown pairing matched up against opposing team’s top lines.
Cody Glass should be ready to finally be a regular contributor. What that looks like remains to be seen, but best-case scenario for Glass is a role on the fourth line (likely with Tolvanen and either Zach Sanford or Parssinen) while getting some looks on the second power play unit. Tomasino proved last season that scoring success (11 goals, 32 points) can be found on the fourth line.
The HERD line is still doing HERD line things. Colton Sissons, Yakov Trenin, and Tanner Jeannot combined for two goals, seven shots on goal, eight hits, and they each played a minute or more on the penalty kill. I’d expect big things from this line in 2022.
I wouldn’t rule out Markus Nurmi, Kiefer Sherwood, or John Leonard for that final fourth-line spot on the wing. Each add a different element. Leonard and Sherwood both had four shots on goal, while the latter added a hit and three takeaways. Nurmi contributed an assist in 12 minutes of ice time, and with his 6-foot-5, 205-pound frame, he could add a little muscle on the fourth line if that’s the route Nashville chooses to go.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_