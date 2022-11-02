As Mattias Ekholm found himself unguarded with the puck on his stick directly in front of the opposing net, the 32-year-old defenseman scored perhaps the easiest goal of his career just 34 seconds into Tuesday night’s 7-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
The joy was short-lived after Evander Kane evened things up less than four minutes later, igniting a string of five straight Oilers goals before finishing off the hat trick in the final two minutes with Nashville’s net empty.
With a 3-6-1 record, it doesn’t look pretty for the Predators, who have lost six of their last seven games after beginning the year with back-to-back wins over the San Jose Sharks.
Here are a few observations from Tuesday’s loss:
Nashville needs to turn top line points into wins
On one hand, it’s tough to single out Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund, who combined for one goal and six points on Tuesday, for having little impact on games as the trio have teamed for six goals and 28 points through 10 games. But on the other hand, though they were on the ice for all four Nashville goals against Edmonton, they were also on the ice for three of the Oilers’ goals as well, which seems to be a trend this season.
If the Predators are to right the ship at any point, the team needs to start stacking wins when the top line is putting up points in bunches. So far, that has happened only once.
The defense needs to stop hanging Juuse Saros out to dry
A quick glance at Saros’ stats — a 2-5-1 record, a 3.17 goals-against average and .898 save percentage — would lead one to believe that Saros has regressed from his Vezina Trophy finalist form of a season ago.
However, a quick look at the Oilers’ shot selection from Tuesday shows five of their six goals were made with Saros having little to no help (the seventh was an empty netter).
The first came as Kane crashed the net untouched, firing off a shot from the crease. Connor McDavid’s first goal came on a 2-on-1 in which Dante Fabbro simply couldn’t defend. Derek Ryan’s goal was a result of crashing the net with heavy traffic in front of Saros.
McDavid’s second came off a faceoff in which he skated past Ekholm and Cole Smith before firing an easy wrist shot. The sixth goal was an unblocked Leon Draisaitl shooting uncontested from the slot.
While Saros has allowed three or more goals in five of his eight starts, at least three-fourths of those goals have come from the lax play of the Preds defense in front of him.
John Hynes needs to stop playing yo-yo with his forwards
Eeli Tolvanen, Cody Glass, Kiefer Sherwood, Zach Sanford. That’s been the rotation in some form or fashion that Hynes has used to fill out his second and fourth lines through the first 10 games. Tolvanen was a healthy scratch for two of those games, and Glass was a healthy scratch on Tuesday as Sherwood found his way back to the second line after a three-game hiatus.
Peter Laviolette caught heat for notoriously tinkering with his lines seemingly on a night-by-night basis, but Hynes is giving him a run for his money.
Yes, the on-ice product has looked sloppy and lackadaisical. But what’s to be expected when nobody outside of the first and third lines are given time to build chemistry?
Nashville’s “smashmouth” style of play isn’t suited to today’s game
Three years ago and the Predators’ “beat you into submission” style of play would have likely carried them to an extended playoff run. But as Nashville was busy stockpiling 6-foot-3, 210-pound skaters, organizations like the Oilers, the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes began building rosters centered around two things — speed and scoring.
In the Predators’ six losses this season, they’ve outhit their opponents 242-165. As was evident in their first-round sweep to the Avalanche in May, Nashville struggles against faster teams, often defaulting to its bully mentality at the expense of playing fundamentally sound hockey.
Instead of clinging to the self-proclaimed “smashmouth” identity that hasn’t yielded any results, perhaps it would behoove the Predators to take note of the team that just bamboozled them, the one they've now lost to seven straight times.
