The top Nashville Predators prospects hit Ford Ice Bellevue on Friday morning for the Future Stars game, giving fans a glimpse of top prospect Yaroslav Askarov and the entire 2022 draft class — forwards Joakim Kemell, Adam Ingram, Cole O’Hara and Ben Strinden, plus defensemen Kasper Kulonummi and Graham Sward.
Post sports photographer Casey Gower was on hand to capture the action, which included two 25-minute halves, a four-on-four session and a shootout at the end of each half.
Askarov, Nashville's first-round pick in 2020, backstopped a scoreless second half and allowed just one goal in the shootout to 2021 first-round pick Zachary L'Heureux.
Luke Evangelista scored two goals for Team Navy, while O'Hara, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Jachym Kondelik, Alexander Campbell, and Matt Miller each had one. L'Heureux, Kemell, Adam Wilsby, and Matt Barbolini all tallied goals for Team Gold.
