Following one of the more dominant half seasons of hockey in recent memory, Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros appears to have finally stepped out of Pekka Rinne’s shadow and earned a nice pay raise in the process.
On Monday, Saros agreed to a four-year, $20 million contract with the Predators and avoided a salary arbitration hearing in the process. He will earn $4 million this season, $5 million in 2022, $6 million in 2023 and $5 million in 2024.
It’s the third-richest contract the franchise has ever given a goalie, behind Rinne’s seven-year, $49 million contract in 2011 and Tomas Vokoun’s four-year, $22.8 million contract in 2006.
“Juuse has proven himself as one of the best young goaltenders in the NHL, and we are very pleased to have him remain our No. 1 goaltender for years to come,” GM David Poile said in a release. “While being mentored by Pekka Rinne, he has spent the last several seasons growing and taking steps physically and mentally to become a top goalie in this League, as evident by his spot on the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2017-18 to finishing near the top of Vezina Trophy voting this past season.”
Saros just finished the best statistical season of his five-year career. Among goalies to start 20 or more games, he ranked seventh in wins (21), fourth in save percentage (.927), ninth in goals-against average (2.28), fifth in shutouts (3), 10th in shots against (1,073) and ninth in saves (995).
The 26-year-old Finn led the NHL in wins (16), save percentage (.947) and goals-against average (1.90) among players to start 15 or more games over the second half of the season as the Predators stormed out of the doldrums and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Saros finished sixth in the Vezina Trophy voting — which, let’s be honest, was way too low — and 11th in the Hart Trophy voting. But perhaps his most notable accomplishment from the past season was finally answering the question that’s been looming over his head since unseating Rinne midway through the 2019-20 season: Is Saros a legitimate, starting-caliber goaltender? We now know that’s a resounding yes.
“Juuse gives our team a chance to win in every game he plays,” Poile said. “We feel confident that with him leading the tandem we’ve established with David Rittich, our goaltenders will be a large part of our success in 2021-22.”
Yes, Saros’ extension gives the Predators four years of stability in net. But what it also accomplishes is clearly defining the team’s succession plan at the position.
Those four years allow the Predators to have a still-in-his-prime Saros stopping pucks and winning games while the team waits on who many scouts consider the best goaltending prospect since Carey Price: 2020 first-round pick Yaroslav Askarov.
The 19-year-old Askarov posted a .951 save percentage and 1.21 goals-against average with a 5-4-0 record in nine starts in the KHL last season. His contract with SKA St. Petersburg runs through the 2022 season, and Predators chief amateur scout Tom Nolan confirmed prior to the NHL draft that Askarov would spend the next two seasons in Russa and possibly join the Predators after that.
“He’s going to be a franchise player, we believe,” Nolan said.
In a perfect world, Askarov would join Nashville following the 2022 season and the Predators would still have two more years of Saros as the starter while bringing Askarov along at whatever pace they wanted.
If the stars align and Askarov is ready to transition to be the starter by 2024, the Preds could then flip the would-be-30-year-old Saros at or before the trade deadline for future assets.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.