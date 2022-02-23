Presumably, no one would blame the Nashville Predators for being a little distracted going into Tuesday’s 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers.
After all, it’s perhaps the biggest week for the franchise since the Stanley Cup run of 2017 between the retirement of Pekka Rinne’s number on Thursday and the team hosting its first outdoor game on Saturday against the Tamp Bay Lightning in the Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium.
But the Predators snapped a four-game losing streak against the highest-scoring team in the NHL with their backup goaltender. The usual suspects — Filip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund, Tanner Jeannot, Roman Josi — appeared on the score sheet, and Nashville now heads into Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars not only with momentum but with renewed confidence.
“It feels really good to get back in the win column,” Jeannot said. “… We felt like we’ve been playing some good hockey and maybe not getting all the bounces we needed. [Against Florida] we did the same thing [we have been doing] — came out hard, played our game and got the win.”
Added Predators coach John Hynes: “If you came to our rink during the stretch where we lost four games, you wouldn’t be able to tell we lost four games. There was energy, there was camaraderie, there was focus and understanding taking each game for what it was, understanding things we did well, things we didn’t do well. We stayed focused on making sure we’re doing the right things.”
Tuesday’s win kept Nashville from falling even further behind in the standings. The Predators are just four points behind the Blue and three behind the Wild, who are in second and third place, respectively, in the Central Division.
Yes, Thursday’s tilt against Dallas is a four-point game for two teams battling for the final playoff spot in the division, but it will also be a franchise first. No player in the history of the Predators’ 23-year existence has ever had their number retired.
Then on Saturday is another franchise first as the team hosts its first-ever outdoor game at Nissan Stadium. Nashville, which has been building its case as a destination hockey market by hosting marquee events such as the 2003 NHL Draft and 2016 NHL All-Star Game, has been lobbying to host a Winter Classic for years. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has all but hinted to the Stadium Series being an audition of sorts for the city.
Even with a potential perfect storm of distraction, Hynes admitted the Predators are instead embracing the attention.
“I think you want to be able to embrace [the excitement],” Hynes said. “The most important thing is to be able to control what you can control. They’re great events for Pekka himself, the organization, the city, so those are things that can also bring your team some juice. For us, it’s being organized. … The players have a clear understanding of what’s going to take place on these particular days. That in turn allows you to be focused when you need to be focused for performance.”
