The immediate future of Nashville Predators top prospect Yaroslav Askarov presumably jumped to the front of general manager David Poile’s mind following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the NHL’s subsequent decision to sever ties with the Russian-owned Kontinental Hockey League.
The 19-year-old Askarov, who currently plays for SKA Saint Petersburg in the KHL, will reportedly join the Predators next season, according to a report from Match TV’s Pavel Lysenkov, who also stated Columbus Bluejackets prospect Kirill Marchenko and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Ivan Morozov will also be heading to North America as well.
Askarov, the Predators first-round pick in 2020, was used sparingly by SKA Saint Petersburg this season, playing in just six games (2-1-2 record, .913 save percentage, 1.81 goals-against average) while serving as the third-string goalie behind starter Lars Johansson and backup Alexander Samonov.
He has played in just one game in 2022 — a 2-1 win over HC Sochi on Jan. 13 — prompting Poile to look into expediting the process of bringing his top prospect to North America.
“His play has not been good, what I mean by ‘his play’ is he has not been given a lot of opportunities over there,” Poile told 102.5-FM nearly two weeks ago. “It’s not been a good year for him. This often happens where they know they might lose a player and they’re going after him to try and sign him long term [but] he doesn’t sign — and I can think of a better way to say it — they kind of punish him.”
The presumed plan is for the Predators to send Askarov to the AHL with the Milwaukee Admirals for the 2022-23 season and allow him to get the regular playing time he was denied in the KHL.
Nashville could then promote Admirals goalie Connor Ingram to the NHL roster as the full-time backup to Juuse Saros. Current backup David Rittich’s contract ends after this season.
Ingram has a 27-15-8 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in the AHL this season. He leads the AHL in shutouts (5) and saves (1,370) and he ranks second in wins, 13th in save percentage, and 17th in goals-against average. The 25-year-old also went 1-1-0 with a 3.02 GAA and .906 save percentage in two games with the Predators.
The Predators will have to wait until the KHL season officially ends before signing Askarov to an NHL contract. SKA Saint Petersburg is currently trailing HC CSKA Moscow 1-0 in the Western Conference final.
“The sooner we get him signed and get him over here, that would be great for us,” Poile continued. “And, you know, we’re working on that. Again, as far as where everything stands with Russian and the rest of the world and people leaving and all that stuff, I don’t know the answer to that right now. But it’s our goal to have him signed for next season and hopefully the world will be somewhat safe and normal that will allow that to happen.”
