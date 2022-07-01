The back and forth between the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg has seemingly reached a fever pitch.
Following weeks of radio silence, it appears contract negotiations between both sides have gained some recent traction, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
“It sounds like there’s some momentum there between Nashville and Forsberg,” Friedman said, via The Jeff Marek Show. “I have teams telling me they believe that’s going to get done on an eight-year number in the [$8 million per year range]. We’ll see if they turn out to be right. People have been saying to me that was always going to come down to the last week. And they figured that was going to get done.”
Friedman’s report comes just days after NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported on The Daily Faceoff podcast that Forsberg’s asking price was well below the $9 million per year number that the free agent forward was initially believed to have asked for.
“They didn’t ask for [$9 million per year], I can tell you that,” Seravalli said. “They’re asking for, I was told, well south of what Roman Josi makes, and he’s at $9.059 [million per year]. I think they’re somewhere in the low 8s [million per year].”
The Predators have the advantage of offering Forsberg an eighth year while all other teams can only offer him a seven-year contract. He also stands to take home more money from a deal with the Predators because Nashville has no state income tax.
After trading forward Mathieu Olivier to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, the Predators currently have $22.3 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.
