While Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators remain deadlocked in their ongoing contract negotiations, a little more light was shed on where both parties stand just 15 days away from the start of NHL free agency.
According to a report from the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli on the latest DFO Rundown podcast, Forsberg’s asking price isn’t nearly as high as many of the initial offseason reports made it seem.
“They didn’t ask for [$9 million per year], I can tell you that,” Seravalli said. “They’re asking for, I was told, well south of what Roman Josi makes, and he’s at $9.059 [million per year]. I think they’re somewhere in the low 8s (million per year).”
Predators General Manager David Poile admitted last week that he was “absolutely concerned” that he and the 27-year-old forward had yet to reach a deal despite agreeing on everything except for the average annual value of it. A no-movement clause has also been discussed as part of any new contract.
Poile also confirmed to reporters last week that he had offered Forsberg an eight-year contract.
“If you’re Filip Forsberg, it depends on what the numbers are that the Predators are offering,” Seravalli continued. “…With [their] ability to offer [him] eight years, another team is going to have to offer this much more for seven (years) to get to the same number of dollars.”
Forsberg, the franchise’s all-time leader in goals, said during his end-of-season media availability that he wants to return to the Predators if the price is right. Coming off the first 40-goal season of his career, he is sure to have his pick of teams should he hit free agency.
“I’ve said since Day 1 that the goal is to come back here,” Forsberg said. “The business side is completely different than the on-ice side. I’ll just have to wait and see and play it out.”
