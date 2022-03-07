Having lost seven of their last 10 games, the Nashville Predators needed a statement win to get their swagger back.
Saturday’s 8-0 win over the San Jose Sharks may have done just that.
The Predators not only bounced back from perhaps their most embarrassing loss of the season, they were one goal short of tying the franchise record for single-game goals, and several individual records and personal bests were also set as well.
Defenseman Roman Josi set a franchise single-game record for plus/minus with his plus-6 rating, Philip Tomasino’s plus-5 rating is a new franchise single-game rookie record, and the Predators had five players — Josi, Tomasino, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron, Dante Fabbro — with a plus-4 rating or better for the first time in franchise history, according to the Predators’ communications department.
McCarron also set new career-bests in single-game goals (2), assists (2) and points (4), Luff’s two goals and three points are also personal bests, and Tomasino’s three assists and three points are each career highs as well.
"It's definitely good to get our team back on the tracks here," McCarron said. "We've kind of been slipping a little bit in some areas and didn't come out and play the way we wanted to in Seattle. And we went back to the drawing board, and we were able to draw some stuff up and really figure out our game, and I think the character in the locker room really came out tonight and we came out with a big win.”
The win keeps Nashville afloat in the Central Division standings. Despite a down stretch that included two separate four-game losing streaks and just seven wins in 18 games since Jan. 13, the Predators are just five points out of second place in the division.
Tuesday’s game at Bridgestone Arena against the Dallas Stars, who the Predators beat 2-1 at home less than two weeks ago, is possibly as close to a must-win game as the team could have in early March.
The Stars, who are tied with the Minnesota Wild with 67 points, are just one point ahead of the Predators in the standings. A Nashville win on Tuesday, coupled with a Minnesota loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday, would jump the Predators into third place behind the Blues and Avalanche.
After thumping a less-than opponent and getting contributions from nearly every skater, the Predators may have built the momentum they’ll need to get through a tough stretch of schedule that includes matchups against the Blues, Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs.
"We have a big homestand coming up, so it's going to be a good test for our group because those are huge points," Tomasino said. "Dallas is probably going to be the biggest game of the year so far because we're neck-and-neck with them in the standings. So, I think tonight was a really good game for our group, but I think tomorrow we'll sleep it off and get back to video and watching clips, trying to improve every day. We'll be ready for Tuesday against Dallas."
