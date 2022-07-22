Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile was never one to shy away from sacrificing his first-round pick for the sake of bolstering his team for a potential extended playoff run.
Four times the Predators were without a first-round selection from 2010 to 2018.
But in recent years, Poile has held onto his draft capital and methodically revamped Nashville’s prospect pool and populated nearly 40 percent of his NHL roster with high draft picks and tenacious rookies.
Known for their high-end blue line prospects, the Predators haven’t drafted a defenseman in the first two rounds since 2016. In that span, Nashville picked who many scouts believe to be the best goaltending prospect since Carey Price and fortifying the team’s forward depth with four first-round forwards since 2018.
Nashville’s farm system — ranked No. 12 earlier this year by The Athletic — is perhaps as strong now as it’s ever been. Below is the Post’s 1-10 rankings of the Predators’ top prospects:
1. Yaroslav Askarov, G
The 20-year-old Russian got the short end of the stick this season, demoted to a third-string option on KHL team SKA St. Petersburg. Askarov’s most meaningful action this year came in Russia’s second level hockey league and Russia’s U20 team at the World Junior Championship.
During development camp last week, Askarov showed why he’s one of the most hyped goalie prospects in the last decade. He backstopped a scoreless second half in the Predators’ Future Stars game, and the only goal he allowed during the exhibition was a shootout goal to Zachary L’Heureux. His poke check save on a Joakim Kemell penalty shot where he came out of the goal and challenged the 2022 first-round pick was just one of his highlight reel saves during the showcase.
Askarov is expected to challenge Devin Cooley to be the Milwaukee Admirals starting goaltender in 2022.
2. Luke Evangelista, LW
Evangelista’s ascent to near the top of Nashville’s farm system came seemingly out of nowhere. In just one year, he’s gone from a second-round pick many felt indifferent about to the possible centerpiece of a Matthew Tkachuk trade.
During his first full season with the London Knights in the OHL, Evangelista put up 23 goals and 61 points over 62 games. Last year, however, he nearly doubled his scoring output and exploded for 55 goals and 111 points in 62 games.
The 20-year-old forward also had a 14-game stint with the Chicago Wolves in the AHL in 2020 during the OHL’s COVID shutdown, which he noted helped fine-tune his game to a pro hockey level.
Evangelista’s wrist shot can be downright deadly, and he showed during development camp and the Future Stars game that his creativity with the puck and offensive instincts are unmatched by any other prospect Nashville has, aside from possibly Joakim Kemell.
The only question Evangelista faces heading into his first season with the Admirals is whether he can add weight to his 165-pounds frame to take the necessary hits that come with playing in the NHL.
3. Zachary L’Heureux, RW
Predators coaches likely saw exactly what they wanted from L’Heureux during development camp — he’s aggressive, he’s a menace, and there’s not an opposing player with whom he’s afraid to get into a puck battle. Oh, and he was the only player during the Future Stars game to score a goal on Askarov.
Despite a bit of an adverse 2021 season — he was suspended for four games and played with a hip injury toward the end of the season that got bad enough it sidelined him during Halifax’s QMJHL playoff run — L’Heureux still had his best season to date (22 goals, 56 points).
He’s had at least 19 goals in all three of his QMJHL seasons — including two 50-point years — and he’s coming into his own as a point producer, proving he can be much more than just a knock-you-into-the-boards annoyance.
L’Heureux’s physical skillset is exactly why the Predators drafted him. He fits their new identity better than any prospect in the system.
4. Joakim Kemell, LW
For perhaps the first time since drafting Alex Radulov in 2004, the Predators found a bonafide homegrown forward prospect with legit top-six potential in the first round.
Kemell plays a well-rounded game and showed flashes of his creativity and attack-the-net mindset during development camp.
Kemell has been compared to former Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson. Both players have similar skillsets conducive to fighting through traffic and generating shots from anywhere on the ice.
A goal scorer, plain and simple, Kemell projects as a high-end offensive player with what many scouts said was one of the, if not the, best shot in the draft class. If he develops as the Predators believe he will, he could be a top-six fixture in Nashville for a decade or more.
5. Egor Afanasyev, LW
Afanasyev is perhaps the most NHL-ready prospect in Nashville’s system. He has all the makings of a solid middle-six power forward — he’s 6-foot-4 and 201 pounds, he’s a natural shooter, and he’s a problem for opposing defenses once he gets a full head of steam in the offensive zone.
He came within striking distance of cracking Nashville’s opening-night roster last year after a standout preseason performance that included three goals and four points in three games. While his 12 goals and 33 points last year didn’t blow anyone away in Milwaukee, Afanasyev admitted during development camp that the tools he developed along the way — learning how to be a pro, playing with more of an edge — can’t be measured by the scoresheet alone.
With a hole in Nashville’s bottom six that needs filled, and not much competition (sorry Zach Sanford), it wouldn’t be surprising if Afanasyev was on the Predators’ 2022 roster when they open the season in Switzerland against the San Jose Sharks in the 2022 Global Series.
6. Cody Glass, C
7. Fedor Svechkov, RW
8. Jusso Parssinen, LW
9. Connor Ingram, G
10. Ryan Ufko, D
Just missed the cut: Anton Olsson (D), Alexander Campbell (LW), Marc Del Gaizo (D), Tomas Vomacka (G), Tommy Novak (C)
Last year’s rankings:
1. Philip Tomasino, C (on NHL roster)
2. Yaroslav Askarov, G
3. David Farrance, D (no longer with team)
4. Rem Pitlick, C (no longer with team)
5. Egor Afanasyev, LW
6. Connor Ingram, G
7. Jeremy Davies, D (no longer with team)
8. Luke Evangelista, LW
9. Frederic Allard, D (no longer with team)
10. Tommy Novak, C
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In