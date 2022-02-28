The Nashville Predators wanted to make a statement as they rolled up to Nissan Stadium ahead of Saturday’s Stadium Series game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Enter Travis Austin.
A personal style and branding connoisseur, Austin took his love of art and style and grew it into a business, Travis Austin Customs, an apparel company that offers hats, t-shirts, jackets (both leather and denim) and custom leather clothing.
What started with a simple leather jacket and a desire to build community and relationships, Austin has steadily expanded his platform and design portfolio, working with numerous celebrities and musicians including G-Eazy, Seven Lions and Dutch DJ Tiesto.
He opened his flagship store in Dallas, Texas, and recently moved into a storefront on Fifth + Broadway. It’s there that the designs for the Predators’ custom-made walk-up gear — complete with leather jackets and western-themed fedoras — was created.
“We were thinking of what to wear and wanted to wear something cool, and Travis Austin just opened up a store in Nashville," Roman Josi said. "We went in there and his jackets and his hats they looked unbelievable, so he designed those jackets for us. It was pretty cool because everyone has their personal jacket and put their own touch on it.”
The goal was a Music City Outlaws theme, although the results may have bordered more along the lines of Sons of Anarchy.
Many of the Predators players featured their jersey number on their sleeves with either modern numbers or Roman numerals. Josi’s custom jacket also sported his son Luca’s name and an homage to Johnny Cash, whom Josi said was just one country music legend that the team wanted to honor, as was Eric Church, who could be found as part of Matt Duchene’s ensemble.
Pekka Rinne, who had his jersey retired on Thursday night and participated in the Stadium Series’ ceremonial puck drop, was also gifted a jacket on Saturday morning as a team surprise with “The GOAT” written in script on the right sleeve along with a list of his career accomplishments.
Austin disclosed that he and his design team turned out 25 custom jackets and hats for the Predators, devoting more than 10 hours per player. Each outfit retails for around $5,000.
"I'm grinning ear to ear thinking about it,” Austin told ESPN. “We didn't say 'no' to anything. We're really proud to give these guys a taste of their home, as well as their new home in Nashville.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
