It’s safe to assume Nashville Predators top prospect Yaroslav Askarov won’t soon forget the last 48 hours.
On Wednesday, the 20-year-old goaltender was named to the American Hockey League All-Star team and called up to the NHL just hours later. Then on Thursday, he made his first-ever NHL start in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
"It's an unreal emotion [to play] my first game in the NHL,” Askarov said, via the team's official website. “It's awesome. Yeah we lost, but I think I'll remember this game forever."
Askarov stopped 31 of the 35 shots he faced (an .886 save percentage), including eight high-danger saves on nine high-danger shots and zero goals allowed on seven rebound shots.
Including his starts with the Milwaukee Admirals, Thursday marked Askarov’s seventh game this season with 30 or more saves.
"I thought [Askarov] came in and played well,” Hynes said. “He got tested — and I thought we needed to play better in front of him — but it was a good first start for him. He made some big saves and was tested a lot. So, I give him a lot of credit."
In 22 games in Milwaukee, Askarov has a 13-6-2 record with a .905 save percentage, a 2.66 goals-against average and two shutouts. He’s posted a save percentage of .900 or better in 12 of his starts.
Among AHL goalies, Askarov ranks fourth in wins and shutouts, fifth in saves, sixth in shots faced and 19th in goals-against average.
“He's definitely going to be an elite goaltender, you can see that,” Nino Niederreiter added.
