A little over one month after taking a leave of absence, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has completed the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and will be returning to the organization.
The Predators announced McCarron will be sent to the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL after clearing waivers on Thursday. He had one goal and two points in 15 games with Nashville this season.
On Dec. 10, the 27-year-old forward entered the program, which was created to assist players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other personal matters, and he has been officially cleared to return by player assistance program administrators.
“We are grateful for Michael’s progress while in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and welcome him back to active status in the organization with open arms,” Predators GM David Poile said in a statement. “Given his time away from the ice, our intention is to assign Michael to Milwaukee to get back up to speed on the ice and hope to see him back in Nashville when the time is right.”
The Admirals are 21-14-2, rank fifth in the AHL in goals scored and occupy second place in the Central Division with 44 points.
