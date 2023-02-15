The Nashville Predators knew that Zachary L’Heureux was a bit of polarizing player when they drafted him 27th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Now, they have a first-hand account of his temper getting the best of him after the 19-year-old forward was suspended for 10 games by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League after an alleged physical altercation with a 16-year-old fan last week.
“As demonstrated in the new video footage obtained by the League, the player’s gesture which occurred following the game simply cannot be tolerated by the QMJHL,” director of player safety Eric Chouinard said in a statement. “Moreover, since the player has been suspended on several occasions, he is considered as a repeat offender.”
It marks the ninth time L’Heureux has been suspended in four seasons in the QMJHL.
The incident happened following Halifax’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Gatineau Olympiques on Feb. 8. Video of the incident shows L’Heureux jamming his stick between two of the glass panes along the player’s tunnel and jabbing it in the direction of a group of fans as he left the ice.
He allegedly hit 16-year-old Holden Coulter with one of the jabs. Coulter was not injured.
“He poked his stick right through there and starts jabbing away at us,” Holden’s father Nik told the Post. “He caught my son with the first spear, and he backed up enough of a step to be out of it but was still swinging. … He probably took four or five jabs in our general direction before the refs finally intervened.”
L’Heureux, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators in July 2021, has 18 goals and 37 points in 24 games for Halifax this season. He is Nashville’s No. 5 prospect according to The Athletic.
