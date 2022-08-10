In the 24-year history of Nashville Predators, the franchise arguably has never had a forward prospect with as high of a ceiling as Joakim Kemell's.
A natural sniper who can shoot from all areas of the ice, the Predators drafted Kemell because he can score. Those very skills, which led to Kemell being the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, were on full display Tuesday.
Kemell scored two goals and added two assists in Finland’s 6-1 win over Latvia in the opening game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.
"We played well, but of course we think we can improve and play better next game," Kemell said, via the IIHF official website. "But for now, we’re happy with how today went.”
Kemell played on Finland’s top line, leading the offensive surge along with captain Roni Hirvonen and Aatu Raty. The trio combined for four goals and 11 points.
Hirvonen, a 2020 second-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs, tallied a goal and two assists while Raty, a 2021 second-round pick of the New York Islanders, added a goal and three assists.
Both of Kemell’s goals came in the first period — just three minutes apart. The 18-year-old forward tallied his first goal just under nine minutes into the opening period when he gathered a centering pass from Raty and one-timed it past Latvia goaltender Bruno Bruveris from the right faceoff dot.
Kemell's second came two and a half minutes later when Hirvonen’s cross-ice pass found his stick as he crashed the net and elevated the puck to beat Bruveris glove-side.
“We have a great group of skilled players and want to beat other teams with our skating and skill,” Kemell added. “That’s our game."
Kemell scored 15 goals and 23 points in 39 games for JYP in Liiga last season, winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award. He was an alternate captain for the Finnish U18 national team in 2022, totaling 12 goals and 15 points in 12 games — including five goals and six points in five games at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and six goals in five games at the U18 Championship.
