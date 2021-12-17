Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Prokop made headlines in July when he announced he was gay.
Now, the 19-year-old prospect is featured in a five-part YouTube series called Breaking Ice, which will tell the stories of athletes who have contributed to the burgeoning discussions of diversity in hockey. The series is produced by EA Sports and Uninterrupted.
“Breaking Ice aims to celebrate incredible athletes who are transforming hockey culture to be more inclusive of the communities they represent,” EA Sports Senior Director of Creative Paul Marr said. “The stories of players like Luke Prokop, Ethan Bear and Saroya Tinker are full of inspiration driving the diversity and inclusivity of hockey, and we’re honoured to have the opportunity to bring those to life in and out of the game.”
Prokop, the first active NHL player to come out as gay, spoke about his decision to publicly come out, the difficulties that decision came with, and how he handled the reaction and responses to it.
"It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out," Prokop wrote in his July Instagram post. "From a young age, I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams."
In his episode, which can be viewed here, Prokop admitted that he was willing to walk away from hockey, his friends, his family if he wasn’t accepted after coming out.
The series also features women’s national team members from Canada and the U.S., Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear and Saroya Tinker of the Toronto Six.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.