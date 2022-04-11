Roman Josi could win the Norris Trophy, Tanner Jeannot is likely a Calder finalist, Juuse Saros looks to be a Vezina finalist and Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene are on pace to be the first two 40-goal scorers in franchise history.
But the Nashville Predators might still somehow miss the playoffs.
Saturday’s 4-1 home loss to the Florida Panthers and Sunday’s 3-2 overtime loss on the road to the Pittsburgh Penguins certainly didn’t help the team’s case.
“If we’re going to come out and win these types of games, we have to play better than we did tonight,” Predators coach John Hynes said after Saturday’s loss. “I thought we were just average. We’re not a team that can play average and win.”
A quick glance at the Predators’ schedule and it’s easy to understand how they got themselves into their current predicament. Nashville has 11 losses in one-goal games, has allowed five or more goals in 13 games and has eight losses to below-.500 teams, including the Seattle Kraken (two), Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres (two) and Philadelphia Flyers.
Saros has also been run into the ground, starting 60 games so far — second-most in the NHL and 25 more than his career high of 35 last season. He also has 3558:27 of ice time this year, second behind only Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck.
To put Saros’ workload into perspective, he has more starts and ice time right now than all but six goalies during the 2018-19 season (the last time the NHL played an 82-game schedule), and there’s still 10 games left.
Currently, the Predators have 87 points and hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference — seven points behind the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues — with 10 games left in the regular season.
The Dallas Stars (86 points) and Vegas Golden Knights (84 points) both have considerably easier remaining schedules than the Predators, who will face playoff teams in seven of their remaining 10 games.
Nashville’s playoff chances could potentially be decided during the team’s upcoming five-game homestand, which includes matchups against San Jose, Edmonton (second in the Pacific), Chicago, St. Louis (tied for second in the Central) and Calgary (first in the Pacific).
The Predators finish the year with home games against Calgary and Minnesota (tied for second in the Central) sandwiched in between road games against Tampa Bay (third in the Atlantic), Colorado (first in the Central) and Arizona.
“I really like our game at home,” forward Nick Cousins said. “Obviously, we usually come out with a lot of energy and make it a hard building to play in. [The fans] have been like that all year, so it’ll be nice to get home and have our longest homestand of the season. It couldn’t come at a more perfect time.”
