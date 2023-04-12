The Nashville Predators will not play in the postseason for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
The team was officially eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday when the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild.
The Preds struggled through much of the year and traded several players, including Tanner Jeannot, Mikael Granlund and Mattias Ekholm, at the trade deadline. The team also announced that David Poile, the Preds’ general manager since the team was founded, will be replaced after the season by former head coach Barry Trotz.
The Preds have two more games left in the regular season.