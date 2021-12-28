The Nashville Predators aren’t out of the woods quite yet with their COVID-19 outbreak.
Although Ryan Johansen, Mikael Granlund, Philip Tomasino, Nick Cousins, Mark Borowiecki, Ben Harpur, Matt Luff, and Michael McCarron, have returned from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the Predators placed captain Roman Josi, and centers Colton Sissons and Tommy Novak in protocol on Monday.
Predators General Manager David Poile said during a radio interview with 102.5-FM Tuesday morning that he expects all three to be out until at least Saturday.
“The guys that we have out, based on days of when they had (COVID), we’re probably looking at (them being out) for sure the next two games, and possibly the Chicago game (on Jan. 1),” Poile said. “There’s a chance we could get some guys back for the Chicago game, and if we don’t have any more cases, we could be back to a full team again when we go on the road trip to Las Vegas, which I believe is Jan. 4.”
Head coach John Hynes, who along with assistant coaches Todd Richards, Dan Hinote, Dan Lambert and Ben Vanderklok, were all in the COVID-19 protocol over the last 10 days.
Hynes noted that he and the rest of the staff returned to practice and were all feeling fine, admitting that he was asymptomatic during his time away from the team.
The Predators haven’t played since a 3-2 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 17. They’ve had four games canceled since, and their next scheduled game is Wednesday at the Washington Capitals.
Nashville’s seven-game win streak is tied for the longest current streak in the NHL, but when the team hits the ice on Wednesday against Washington, it will be Nashville’s first game in 12 days.
“Our team has shown a lot of mental freshness the last couple days in practice,” Hynes said. “To the player’s credit, one of the things we talk about is just controlling what we can control…There’s a lot of moving parts as far as who’s ready and not ready, but for us, it’s what we talk to our group about — it’s about the players that are in and making sure that we’re physically, mentally ready to play.”
When the Predators resume their season, they’ll have the added benefit of a temporary six-player taxi squad, which was reintroduced by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association over the weekend as part of the league’s amended COVID-19 protocols.
Luff and McCarron were added to the taxi squad on Monday. Mathieu Olivier was recalled from the taxi squad on Tuesday, which sent Cody Glass back to Milwaukee. Poile suggested he has a few other players in mind to round out the group.
“As we look at these next two games, we should be in a position where we have at least one extra forward and one extra defensemen,” Poile said. “…We’re actually contemplating bringing up a goalie, so we’ll have that covered also.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
