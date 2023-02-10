With nearly 60 percent of the season gone, it’s still unclear if the Nashville Predators are legitimate playoff contenders.
The team is six points behind where it was at the same point last season with four fewer wins, a power play 7.8 percentage points worse than it was in 2021 and an offense that’s scoring 0.26 fewer goals per game.
And as the majority of fingers are being pointed squarely at head coach John Hynes, general manager David Poile appears to believe the blame rests everywhere but with the coaching staff.
“I'm the one who got the players here,” Poile recently told The Tennessean. “So it starts with me — as it should — in terms of choosing the right players, doling out the correct contracts. … We had nine guys that had career years last year. We have zero players having what I would call classic career years [this season]. We all need to do better."
Sure, there is a bit of evidence to support Poile’s assertion.
Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, Roman Josi, Ryan Johansen and Tanner Jeannot are a combined 25 goals and 33 points behind where they were at this point last season. And Juuse Saros has five fewer wins and is allowing 0.33 goals per game more than he was last year.
But this Predators team — at least on paper — was supposed to be better than last year’s.
Ryan McDonagh was brought in to solidify a potential top-five defensive group. Phil Tomasino was being groomed to step into a top-six role. Nino Niederreiter was supposed to add the scoring punch that the top six lacked last year.
The Jeannot-Yakov Trenin-Colton Sissons line was supposed to continue shutting down opposing team’s top lines. None of those things have happened for what appear to be coaching-related reasons.
In fact, the numbers show the Predators have not only regressed offensively, defensively and in goal, but there have also been reports of Hynes potentially losing the locker room.
And yet, Poile maintains that a coaching change isn’t in the cards.
"Absolutely not,” Poile said of if Hynes’ job is in jeopardy. “I think our coaching staff does a great job. It's frustrating as to what's taking place this season but in terms of their work on a daily basis, the preparation of our team, how we want to play [they’re doing a great job].”
