The disappointment in the voice of Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile was palpable as he addressed reporters on Monday, reading from a prepared statement the latest on where the team stood with Filip Forsberg’s contract extension.
Poile surely hoped to have better news to deliver to the anxiously on-edge fan base regarding the franchise’s all-time leading goal scorer than a simple “be patient.”
"I wouldn't want anybody to think any less of our desire to retain him as a member of the Nashville Predators for the next several seasons because we haven't announced a new contract for him [yet],” Poile said. “We're going to continue to work quietly with Filip and his representatives towards the contract that pays him equitably while giving the organization the flexibility to build and maintain a roster to compete for the Stanley Cup.
“…I continue to believe — and I believe Filip feels the same way — that he will be a part of the Predators for a long time."
To be honest, the ball is — and has been for quite some time — in Forsberg’s court. After all, this is one of the rare occasions where Poile has next to zero leverage.
Forsberg, who ranks sixth in the NHL with 35 goals, ranks second behind only Toronto’s Auston Matthews (0.8) in goals per game (0.7). He just broke David Legwand’s franchise record for career goals (211) and Viktor Arvidsson’s franchise record for single-season goals.
Of the five NHL players with more goals than Forsberg this year — Matthews, Chris Kreider, Leon Draisaitl, Alex Ovechkin, Kyle Connor — three of them are making $8.5 million per year or more. That’s the salary tier Forsberg likely wants to be in. And if he doesn't get it from the Predators, he likely could get it from an organization on the open market.
It has been reported that talks between Poile and Forsberg’s agent, J.P. Barry, have not been going well. The discrepancy, according to Poile, seems to lie in just how much Forsberg is worth to the Predators. That number — reported to be in the ballpark of $9 million per year — appears to be the only hold-up to locking Forsberg up.
"We agree on everything except the amount of money,” Poile said. “We're not that far off that we can't make a deal.”
Forsberg’s desire to remain in Nashville no longer appears to be in question. Poile stated several times on Monday that he has been led to believe by Forsberg himself that he wants to stay with the Predators, provided the money is right.
Although it likely makes Poile a little trepidatious nearing the end of the season with Forsberg still unsigned after the Ryan Suter debacle of 2012, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 72-year-old GM cave sooner rather than later and pony up Roman Josi-type money, and perhaps throw in a no-movement clause for good measure.
“If I believed that we weren’t going to have a really good chance of signing him, I might have explored [a trade] a little bit more,” Poile admitted. “But I have faith that we will be able to come up with a deal that Filip likes.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.