The Nashville Predators will be without Michael McCarron for an indefinite period of time.
It was announced on Sunday that the 27-year-old forward is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, which was created to assist players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other personal matters.
McCarron is the second Preds player to enter the program after former goaltender Connor Ingram did so two seasons ago.
According to a release, the Predators will still pay McCarron while he receives treatment, and he will return to play once he’s cleared by player assistance program administrators.
In his second full season with the Predators, McCarron has a goal and two points with 20 shots and a minus-2 rating in 15 games. Eight of his 10 career goals and 16 of his 24 career points have come with Nashville.
He’s a regular in Nashville’s bottom six, adding a physical presence while playing primarily on the fourth line as both a center and a right winger.
McCarron’s impending absence likely opens a roster spot on the fourth line. The Predators have a few forwards in the AHL that could warrant a call-up including Philip Tomasino, Egor Afanasyev, Tommy Novak, and Kiefer Sherwood.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_