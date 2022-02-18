Just over a week away from the 2022 NHL Stadium Series and the buzz surrounding Nashville and the Predators can be summed up in one Colton Sissons quote.
“There’s nothing better than playing hockey outside,” the center and Vancouver, Canada, native told reporters on Thursday morning as preparations were being made to turn Nissan Stadium into the Predators’ temporary home for a Feb. 26 matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Next weekend’s game, of course, won’t be the first outdoor experience for some of the Predators’ players.
Seven players currently on the roster played in the 2020 Winter Classic — Filip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene, Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm, and Dante Fabbro — and Granlund is the grizzled outdoor venue veteran of the group.
“I had two [outdoor games] when I was playing in Finland,” Granlund recalled. “Then two in the NHL in Minnesota and Dallas, and this will be my fifth one. They’re always special events, and as a kid when you grow up, skating outdoor rinks, that’s how we all grew up pretty much. It’s one of the best things from your childhood to get out there with your best friends and play some hockey. This kind of reminds me of that.”
The NHL expects a crowd of more than 70,000 to pack Nissan Stadium on the 26th, putting Nashville in position to possibly break the NHL Stadium Series attendance record held by the 2015 game between the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks, which had a crowd of 70,205.
It would also mark the second-largest crowd the Predators have played in front of, trailing only the 85,630 fans that packed the Cotton Bowl for the 2020 Winter Classic.
“We’ve had the [Stanley Cup] Finals here, we’ve had an All-Star Game here, we’ve had a lot of cool events to really raise the energy level around hockey and build our fanbase, and it’s at a tremendous level now,” Sissons said. “This is kind of the next step, another feather in the Nashville hockey cap.”
Considered one of the top destination cities in the U.S., Nashville has built on its reputation as a marquee place to host premier events following the overwhelming successes of the 2019 NFL Draft and 2016 NHL All-Star Game.
The city has proven time and time again its willingness to rally around its professional sports teams, as was evidenced by the estimated 600,000 fans who packed lower Broadway for the NFL Draft, or the more than 100,000 fans who stood shoulder to shoulder from the Bridgestone Arena Plaza all the way to Ascend Amphitheater during the Predators’ 2017 Stanley Cup run.
If nothing else, Nashville has proven that if the city hosts a party, it will draw a crowd.
“As far as the energy and the fanbase around Nashville, I don’t think it’s surprising at all,” Sissons said. “We’ve got a lot of backing behind us here, and hockey in the South is growing like crazy, not just in Nashville. No surprise there. I think [the Stadium Series] will just accelerate it as well.”
“This is one of the coolest [experiences] you can have as a hockey player,” Granlund added. “To be able to play outside and here in Nashville in front of our fans is really exciting and we’re really looking forward to that.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.