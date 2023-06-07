Incoming Predators general manager Barry Trotz looks at the team’s next two drafts as an opportunity to make a huge impact on the franchise.
He doesn’t want his amateur scouts to err on the side of caution either.
The Predators have 13 picks in this month’s NHL Entry Draft in Nashville, the most of any team in the league, thanks to the many deadline deals pulled off by outgoing general manager David Poile earlier this year.
If Nashville uses all those picks, it would represent a franchise high for a seven-round draft, the format the NHL has used since 2005.
The Preds also have 10 picks in the 2024 draft, and if Nashville uses all 23 picks in the next two years — as opposed to bundling any in a trade — it would represent the franchise’s most selections in back-to-back years since the seven-round format went into effect.
Trotz’s desire is to find skilled point producers.
“I said to our scouts this year, `Take some swings,’” Trotz said. “I want high-end swings. If we’re going to strike out, strike out with somebody who might be a high-end guy. I can find the third- and fourth-line guys all day long. We can do that. Let’s get some guys that will get you out of your seats.”
The Predators have six picks in the first three rounds of this year’s draft (two in the first, two in the second and two in the third), not to mention seven of the draft’s first 83 overall selections. Nashville also has five picks in the first three rounds of the 2024 draft (one in the first, three in the second and one in the third).
So Trotz has set a goal for his scouts.
“I want four top players in the next two drafts to come out of this,” Trotz said. “That’s a big ask, but that’s what we need.”
Trotz referenced the Dallas Stars’ 2017 draft, when the Predators’ Central Division rival was able to grab defenseman Miro Heiskanen with the third overall pick, goalie Jake Oettinger at No. 26 and forward Jason Robertson at No. 39.
Heiskanen had 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists) in 79 games this season, Oettinger was 37-11 (.919 save percentage and 2.37 goals against average), and Robertson has 234 career points (104 goals, 130 assists) in 210 career games.
“That’s something to build on,” Trotz said of the Stars’ haul. “That’s one draft. We have seven picks in the first 83 [this year], so the amateur scouts are loaded with the ability to take those swings.”
The first swing is set for pick No. 15 overall, followed by No. 24, which was obtained from the Edmonton Oilers in the trade for Mattias Ekholm.
Despite the Preds’ glut of picks, their mid- and late first-round selections mean they won’t be guaranteed any franchise-changing players.
“It’s easy if you’re picking first, second or third,” Trotz said. “That’s easy. The hard part is when you’re picking 15, 16 and 17, to find that guy that can do it. That’s the challenge.”