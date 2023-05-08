A number of the Predators' top prospects extended their season over the weekend when the Milwaukee Admirals — Nashville’s top minor-league affiliate — advanced to the second round of the American Hockey League playoffs.
The Admirals defeated the Manitoba Moose 2-1 on Saturday, winning a decisive fifth game in the Central Division semifinal series. Milwaukee had trailed 2-1 in the series before winning 5-3 on Friday to force the final game.
Eleven of the 20 players who suited up for Milwaukee on Saturday spent time in Nashville this season. The Admirals’ lineup included three Predators first-round draft picks — forward Joakim Kemell (2022), goalie Yaroslav Askarov (2020) and forward Philip Tomasino (2019) — as well as second-round selections Luke Evangelista (2020) and Egor Afanasyev (2019).
Defenseman Spencer Stastney, who played eight games for the Predators this season, won the series for Milwaukee on Saturday when he scored to break a 1-1 tie with just 26 seconds left in the third period. Manitoba had tied the game with 1:57 left in the third.
Defenseman Jordan Gross led the Admirals in series scoring with seven points (two goals, five assists) in five games, followed by forward Kiefer Sherwood (two goals, four assists), Evangelista (two goals, three assists) and forward Zach Sanford (two goals, two assists).
Askarov stopped 129-of-141 shots in the series, posting a 3-2 record, along with a 2.35 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.
Kemell, who had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 14 games for Milwaukee during the regular season, added a goal and an assist in three playoff contests.
The Admirals’ best-of-five Central Division final begins Friday in Milwaukee.