The deck couldn’t have been stacked more against John Hynes in the first three years of his tenure as head coach of the Nashville Predators.
After two COVID-shortened seasons and the first full 82-game season since 2019, Hynes, who initially signed a three-year deal with the club after taking over for Peter Laviolette in January 2020, has done enough in the eyes of general manager David Poile to warrant the benefit of the doubt after signing a two-year contract extension with the Predators on Thursday.
Assistant coaches Todd Richards, Dan Hinote and Dan Lambert each signed matching extensions as well.
In 166 games over two-plus seasons, Hynes has led the Predators to a 92-64-10 regular season record. And his .554 winning percentage is better than those of both his predecessors — Laviolette (.549) and Barry Trotz (.465) — during their stints with the team.
However, Hynes has just three playoff wins in 14 games, and he hasn’t gotten the Predators past the first round in three tries. With star goalie Juuse Saros out with injury, the Predators were swept for the first time in franchise history this year by the Colorado Avalanche.
Under Hynes’ guidance, Roman Josi (23 goals, 96 points), Filip Forsberg (42 goals, 84 points) and Matt Duchene (43 goals, 86 points) enjoyed career seasons in 2021-22, with Josi being named a finalist for the Norris Trophy and Ted Lindsay award.
Some of Nashville’s younger players such as Tanner Jeannot (24 goals, 41 points), Yakov Trenin (17 goals), and Philip Tomasino (11 goals, 32 points) also showed themselves as emerging young guns capable of fueling the offense. Jeannot led all NHL rookies in goals and hits (318) and ranked second in short-handed ice time (206:06).
The Predators also had the best power play (24.4), most hits (2,470), second-most goals scored (262) and eight-most wins (45) in franchise history this season.
