Five years after drafting Eeli Tolvanen 30th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, it’s possible the former top prospect may have played his last game in a Nashville Predators sweater.
The team placed the 23-year-old forward on waivers on Sunday after healthy scratching for the last seven games. Tolvanen’s rights can be claimed by any of the other 31 teams, but if he goes unclaimed, he’ll report to the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League.
The former first-round pick tallied two goals and four points in 13 games this season while bouncing around the second and fourth lines. In 135 NHL games, Tolvanen has tallied 25 goals and 51 points on 240 shots.
Tolvanen rose to prominence during his draft year in which he set the then-KHL rookie scoring record with 19 goals and 36 points while playing for Jokerit and followed it up with standout performances for Finland at the World Junior Championship and Olympics before joining the Predators at the end of the 2017-18 season.
Failing to reach the top-six potential for which the Predators drafted him, Tolvanen never scored more than either 11 goals or 23 points in a single NHL season.
