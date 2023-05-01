Several Nashville Predators prospects have the Milwaukee Admirals off to a promising start in the American Hockey League playoffs.
Milwaukee, the Predators’ top minor-league affiliate, split the first two games of its best-of-five, first-round series against the Manitoba Moose. Both games were played in Manitoba. The next three games (if necessary) will be played in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Forward Luke Evangelista, Nashville’s second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has picked up where he left off following a surprisingly productive rookie debut for Nashville this season (seven goals, eight assists in 24 games). The 21-year-old Evangelista has four points (one goal, three assists) in Milwaukee’s first two games, including a goal and an assist in Milwaukee’s 3-2 overtime loss on Sunday.
The Admirals have also received multi-point contributions from four other players who spent time with the Predators this season: Defenseman Jordan Gross has five points (two goals, three assists), forward Kiefer Sherwood has three points (one goal, two assists), and forwards Egor Afanasyev and Mark Jankowski each have two assists.
In goal, Yaroslav Askarov, Nashville’s first-round pick in 2020, has started both games for Milwaukee. He’s stopped 66 of 71 shots in two games, posting a 2.47 goals against average and .930 save percentage.
After winning the series opener 6-2, the Admirals came within a minute of taking a 2-0 series lead. Evangelista’s late third-period goal gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead on Sunday, but Manitoba tied the game with 53 seconds left in regulation after pulling the goalie — then won it 1:32 into overtime.
An unusually large percentage of the current Admirals roster spent time with the Predators this season — in large part due to injuries and trades on the Nashville level.
In addition to those already named, forwards Philip Tomasino, Zach Sanford, Michael McCarron and John Leonard, as well as defensemen Spencer Stastney and Kevin Gravel, are now seeing postseason action for Milwaukee.