A man of a different make-up might have left the Nashville Predators in an entirely different position than did David Poile at the end of his career.
Think about it.
In his 41-year tenure as the winningest general manager in NHL history — a mind-blowing 1,533 victories — the one thing Poile never accomplished was winning a Stanley Cup.
So even as his underachieving Predators slogged their way through a so-so 2022-23 season, how hard must Poile have been pulling for just one last chance, one last unlikely opportunity to claim the Cup that had eluded him?
It became increasingly clear as the NHL’s trade deadline approached that an injured and inconsistent Predators team would face an uphill battle just to make the playoffs, let alone make any kind of miraculous postseason run.
Still, it’s hard to imagine the thought didn’t cross Poile’s mind — even for just a fleeting moment – to bolster his team as the deadline neared, making what would have been ill-timed additions in the hope the Predators might give him one last kick at the can.
Instead, Poile accepted reality, coming to grips with the fact his final team would be his first in the last nine years not to reach the playoffs.
In so doing, Poile saw the big picture and embraced the Predators’ future, even though he had surely decided by then it would not include him.
That’s when Poile started selling off players like bad stocks, collecting draft picks like baseball cards.
A refresher on the staggering haul of draft capital Poile collected at the trade deadline:
For Tanner Jeannot, a bruising forward who’d collected all of 34 career goals in 152 NHL games, Poile coaxed the Tampa Bay Lightning into mortgaging the house — surrendering five draft picks (a first, second, third, fourth and fifth) in addition to defenseman Cal Foote.
For forwards Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter, a pair of serviceable but less than spectacular veterans, Poile snared a pair of second-round picks.
For top-four defenseman Mattias Ekholm and a sixth-round pick, Poile picked up a first-round pick, a fourth-round pick, a quality offensive-minded defenseman (Tyson Barrie) and promising prospect forward Reid Schaefer.
When the selling finally stopped, Poile and the Preds found themselves with a league-high 13 picks heading into the NHL Entry Draft that begins Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena, a draft that analysts believe is one of the league’s deepest in decades.
The Predators own seven picks in the first three rounds, more than eight percent of the first 83 picks in the draft.
That’s not to mention next year, as Poile also managed to boost Nashville’s total to 10 draft picks — and counting — for 2024.
Maybe the Predators will use all 13 of their selections on Wednesday and Thursday, hitting three home runs the way they did the last time they made 13 picks in 2003, when they drafted blueline mainstays Ryan Suter, Shea Weber and Kevin Klein.
Maybe they’ll package some of the picks, finding a way to move from No. 15 into the top five or 10 of the draft and landing that stud home-grown forward the franchise has never had.
Maybe they’ll use some of the picks to land a goal-scoring talent from another team, a franchise that can’t afford to pay a player who surprisingly becomes expendable.
In any case, could any new general manager of a team in need of re-tooling ask for a better kick-start than the one Poile has given Barry Trotz?
“I think it is [a pivotal week] for us,” Trotz said, “because of all the assets and the way the table has been set by David.”
Is it any wonder that Trotz — who’s made most of the franchise’s big decisions in recent weeks — still announced this as “the David Poile draft,’’ saying the soon-to-be stepping-down Poile will run the show?
“I can tell you there’s no one more prepared and more focused when it comes to these kind of events, be it the trade deadline or the draft,” Trotz said. “He’s focused — very, very focused.”
The career clock will be ticking on Poile even as the Predators make their picks over the next two days.
On Friday, he will wake up to the final day in his current role, before transitioning into an advisor for the franchise starting July 1.
It’s the kind of momentous event that businesses often commemorate with the gift of a gold watch.
In fact, the Predators already gave Poile a gold hockey stick last October, when he became the first NHL general manager to reach 3,000 games.
But really, it’s Poile who’s leaving the Predators the best gift of all, a bright future for the franchise he first breathed life into a quarter century ago.