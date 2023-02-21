At 6-foot-5, Pekka Rinne towered over most of his former Nashville Predators teammates.
Now, he’ll tower over everyone who enters the doors of Bridgestone Arena when his 11-foot-5, 850-to-900-pound statue is unveiled on March 25 at 10 a.m. prior to the team’s game against the Seattle Kraken.
"This is an unbelievable honor and something I would have never dreamed of when I began my career with the Predators," Rinne said. "I am extremely grateful for the Nashville Predators organization, the city of Nashville and our fans. I feel very lucky to have spent my entire 15-year career with the Predators, and I am truly honored to receive this recognition."
Clarksville resident Scott Wise, a sculptor and Predators season-ticket holder, was commissioned to construct the statue. He used Rinne’s real stick, glove and leg pads to make the bronze casts.
"Every Predators fan knows Pekka was instrumental in the evolution of hockey culture in Middle Tennessee and how much he has given to the community," Wise said. "As a fan and sculptor, it's an honor to be selected to pay tribute to Pekka, the Preds organization and the fans that have made Smashville a hockey town."
Rinne, who retired in July 2021 after 15 years with the Predators, is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (683), wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), shutouts (60), saves (17,627) and total ice time (39,413:29).
He was a four-time All-Star and the first Predators player to win an individual NHL performance award with his Vezina win in 2017. His 369 wins are the most for a Finnish-born goaltender and rank 19th all-time in NHL history, and his 2.43 goals-against average also ranks fifth among goalies with 350 or more wins.
Rinne is also the only player in franchise history to have his number retired.
The 40-year-old Finn rejoined the Predators in September as a special alumni adviser — a role in which he works with goalie prospects in Nashville, Milwaukee and overseas while studying under goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok and goaltending development coach Dave Rook.
