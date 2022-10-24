After picking up a pair of wins to begin the season, the Nashville Predators have been kept out of the win column in the five games since. The latest loss came in a clash with the Philadelphia Flyers, who bested the home Predators 3-1 on Saturday.
The loss was particularly frustrating given that the Predators outplayed the Flyers in several crucial areas. Nashville got seven more shots on goal, committed fewer penalties and even walloped Philadelphia in the hit battle 38-19.
“I thought we played pretty well; we had a lot of chances,” said Nashville defenseman Roman Josi. “I thought we had a lot of looks, a lot of zone time, a lot of good chances. [We] just couldn’t get a goal.”
It was particularly difficult for the home crowd to give the Predators any momentum, with Philadelphia’s Kevin Hayes going top shelf for a goal and a 1-0 advantage just over three minutes into the game. The Flyers were able to make it 3-0 in the third period before the Predators pulled their goaltender on a power play, allowing forward Matt Duchene to score the team's lone goal with only 2:18 to play.
With the five-game losing streak threatening to continue against the undefeated St. Louis Blues, there needs to be a heightened sense of urgency for the Predators, who sit at fifth place in the Central Division. The team has yet to win a game in North America, as both wins came against the San Jose Sharks in the Czech Republic as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
One glaringly obvious problem during the losing streak is the Predators’ inability to score consistently. The team is averaging fewer than two goals per game during the slide, and even with the two wins they sit second-to-last in the league with 2.29 goals per game. According to Duchene, the scoring struggles are not due to a lack of effort.
“You’re not going to keep this group off the board like this for very long if we keep [playing hard],” Duchene said.
Josi was also encouraged by his team’s overall effort and believes the Predators have plenty of time to right the ship in this young season.
“Today was a step in the right direction,” said Josi. “I think the past couple games, we didn’t play up to our potential. I think today was a lot better. It’s tough right now, a little bit, and we’ve got to find our way out of it. But I thought it was a good step tonight.”
The Predators will look to continue that trajectory Thursday as they welcome the Blues to Nashville. With a chance for the reeling Predators to capture their first win against a divisional opponent, the four days of practice and rest could be just what the doctor ordered.