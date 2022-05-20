If the Nashville Predators lose forward Filip Forsberg to free agency, perhaps the organization could amp up its pursuit of top Russian free agent Andrei Kuzmenko.
The Predators have had preliminary talks with the 26-year-old right wing, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, and they are believed to be on a short list of finalists for his services.
Friedman also named the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Vegas Golden Knights as other potential suitors.
“We are in the process of interviewing a short list of teams,” Kuzmenko’s agent Dan Milstein told The Province. “There is no deadline to select the team and or sign the contract for the 2022-23 season.”
Kuzmenko got his start in CSKA Moscow’s junior league system, working his way up to the club’s KHL team as an 18-year-old. After four seasons with CSKA, Kuzmenko joined SKA Saint Petersburg in 2018. He totaled 52 goals and 154 points over 209 games.
Kuzmenko ended the 2021-22 season with the second-most points (53) and seventh-most goals (20) in the KHL, while adding seven goals and 14 points in 16 playoff games. His four-year contract with SKA expired this year.
“I expect (Kuzmenko) to be a top-six forward,” Milstein told the Canucks Conversation podcast. “He can play on the power play. He’s very strong, he’s a hard worker, he plays on both sides of the ice, and we expect him to make an impact from early on.”
Kuzmenko, who is one of the KHL’s top power play forwards, could be a cost-effective scoring upgrade for the Predators, who would likely cost half of what Forsberg could be looking for on the open market.
Kuzmenko could follow in the footsteps of former KHL standouts Artemi Panarin, Artyom Zub and Ilya Mikheyev to make the jump to the NHL.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.