The Nashville Predators announced several changes to their hockey operations staff on Wednesday, which included a franchise first.
Ronda Engelhardt joined the Predators as a North American amateur scout based in Minnesota, becoming the team’s first-ever female scout. She previously spent four seasons as the head coach of the Minnesota Whitecaps of the Premier Hockey Federation, winning an Isobel Cup in 2019.
The 41-year-old Minnesota native also spent time as a high school head coach at Breck School in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and she was an assistant coach at the University of St. Thomas.
Engelhardt played collegiately at the University of Minnesota, leading the Golden Gophers to a Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season title in 2002 and becoming the first defensive player in WCHA history to lead the conference in scoring.
Other additions to the hockey ops staff include Sebastien Bordeleau, who joins the Predators’ staff as a skills coach; Nathan Gerbe, who replaces Bordeleau as the team’s forward development coach; Brett Carson, who joins as a North American amateur scout for the western U.S. and Canada; Jason Nordby, who is the Predators’ new assistant strength and conditioning coach; Michael Bingham, an equipment coordinator; and Jon Sherman, a hockey operations coordinator and analyst.
"I'm proud to announce the latest additions to our ever-growing hockey operations staff prior to the start of this season's training camp," Predators GM David Poile said in a release. "Alongside our homegrown management staff of Assistant General Managers Jeff Kealty, Scott Nichol and Brian Poile, these individuals all bring different, valuable and innovative skillsets to a group that is dedicated each day to bringing a Stanley Cup to Nashville.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In