Two of the Nashville Predators’ most recent first-round draft picks are two of the biggest reasons the Milwaukee Admirals are headed to the American Hockey League’s Western Conference Final.
Forward Joakim Kemell, the Predators’ 2022 first-round pick, scored twice, and 2020 first-round pick Yaroslav Askarov stopped 37 shots on Sunday as the Admirals downed the Texas Stars 5-2, winning the AHL’s Central Division Final in a decisive fifth game.
The victory means the Predators’ top minor-league affiliate — which also features forwards Luke Evangelista, Philip Tomasino and Egor Afanasyev among others — will get at least another round of AHL playoff experience. Milwaukee last reached the conference final in 2006, when the team featured Shea Weber, Pekka Rinne, Jordin Tootoo, Kevin Klein and Scottie Upshall.
Milwaukee won two of three games played in Texas during this series, winning a second straight decisive fifth game in the process.
In addition to Kemell’s contribution, Milwaukee got goals from Marc Del Gaizo, Adam Wilsby as well as an empty-netter from Afanasyev. The Admirals grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first period and then rode Askarov, whose 37 saves were a playoff best for him.
“I'd say that was [Askarov’s] best game in the postseason," Admirals coach Karl Taylor told the Predators’ website. “What a moment for him. It's Game Five, an elimination game, do or die, and that was definitely his best effort. I thought we did a really good job in front of him, but he made a couple of timely saves for us in the second period that we needed to stem the tide.
“And that's what you're hoping for from your goalkeeper. The young man played really well today and he should be really proud of his effort and really proud of this situation and moving forward."
So far in the postseason, Evangelista leads Milwaukee with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 10 games, followed by defenseman Jordan Gross with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 10 games. Kemell, who turned 19 years old in April, leads the team with five goals and has added an assist in eight games. Tomasino has been relatively quiet with zero goals and three assists in 10 contests.
In the conference final, Milwaukee will take on Coachella Valley, the Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate. Coachella Valley posted 48 wins and 103 points during the regular season, compared to Milwaukee’s 41 wins and 89 points.
That best-of-seven series starts Thursday at Coachella Valley.