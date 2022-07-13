Nashville Predators general manager David Poile stated at his end-of-season press conference that if there were a year to spend up to the NHL’s $82.5 million salary cap, 2022 could be that year.
After acquiring defenseman Ryan McDonagh and re-signing forward Filip Forsberg, the Predators are left with just $9.61 million in cap space per CapFriendly entering free agency on Wednesday — 16th in the NHL — with only two real holes to fill.
The Predators gave qualifying offers to six restricted free agents on Tuesday — Devin Cooley (G), Jimmy Huntington (LW), John Leonard (LW), Thomas Novak (C), Cole Smith (LW) and Yakov Trenin (LW). Defenseman David Farrance and forward Matt Luff were not tendered and are now free agents.
Nashville also let a handful of players hit the open market including Matt Benning (D), Nick Cousins (RW), Jeremy Davies (D), Rocco Grimaldi (LW), Ben Harpur (D), David Rittich (G) and Kole Sherwood (LW).
The first and third lines appear to be set, and there seems to be a good sense of who will comprise at least two-thirds of the second and fourth lines.
Poile stated early in the offseason that fixing Nashville’s depth scoring was at the top of his to-do list heading into 2022-23. After all, 32 percent of the Predators’ total points and 37 percent of their total goals came from just three players last year — Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund.
Poile is known to be targeting a forward with goal scoring ability, but does he have the funds available to make the kind of free agency splash he’s hinted to for the last several weeks?
“We have some money to spend on a forward in free agency,” Poile said Tuesday in a radio interview with 102.5-FM. “But a long-term contract is probably not in the cards because when I look to next year, the salary cap only goes up [$1 million] and you have a lot of players whose contracts are up, whether it be [Alex] Carrier, [Dante] Fabbro, Jeannot, Trenin.
“Most of those guys are coming off entry-level contracts, and if they’re playing the way they did last year, they’re not just going to get a raise, they’re going to get a substantial raise. So, I can’t over-sign, if that’s a word. I can do it this year to get to the cap, but if I sign someone to a multi-year deal, then something is going to have to give next year.”
The Predators essentially have two ways to go about filling their two holes at forward: spend big on a top-six winger and hunt for a bargain fourth liner or spend close to an equal amount on two players and worry about who plays where later.
The first option ensures Nashville gets a legit top-six forward to try and remedy the second-line scoring issues but at the expense of a middling fourth-line winger. The second option would bring in two players likely of a similar skillset and similar cap hit but provide more flexibility when filling out the lineup.
Here’s a closer look at a few forwards the Predators could be targeting on Wednesday:
Andre Burakovsky: Of all the free agent options the Predators are likely to pursue, Burakovsky is the longshot. He’s just 27 and coming off a breakout year with the Colorado Avalanche in which he tallied a career-high 22 goals and 61 points and scored the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay.
The Avalanche have too many players to re-sign and not enough cap space, so there’s a good chance Burakovsky may hit the open market. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound winger averaged 20 goals and 50 points during his three-year stay in Colorado, and his ability to make plays on the rush and play well with the puck in transition make him an ideal candidate for Nashville’s second line.
He had a $4.9 million cap hit last year, and after his career year will likely see a raise to close to the $5.5 to $6 million per year range.
Dylan Strome: Not tendered as part of the Chicago Blackhawks horribly hidden secret to tank for Connor Bedard, Strome is only 25 and has played the last two seasons in Chicago’s top six. He had a 51-point season in 2018 and he’s coming off a career-best 22 goals and 16 power play points last year.
Strome’s qualifying offer from Chicago would have been just $3.6 million. If he can be had for somewhere in the $3.5 to $4 million ballpark, Strome would be a young, intriguing top-six option for Nashville.
Max Domi: The 12th overall pick in 2013, Domi is one of those players it feels like has been around forever despite being just 27. His 2021-22 season didn’t do much to inspire after he tallied 11 goals and 39 points while bouncing between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes; although he did have a solid postseason run with Carolina, scoring three goals and six points in 14 games.
Domi had an 18-goal season his rookie year, and he recorded a 28-goal season his first year in Montreal. Playing next to Ryan Johansen or Mikael Granlund — playmaking centers who love setting up their linemates for prime scoring opportunities and combined for 90 assists last year — could be what finally unlocks Domi’s scoring potential.
He played last season for $5.3 million, and he could probably be had for a more reasonable $4.5 to $5 million per year.
Phil Kessel: There were reports the Predators were interested in Kessel at the trade deadline, but nothing ever materialized. He has the resume of a legit top-six forward — Kessel is a six-time 30-goal scorer — but at 34, he’s not the sniper he used to be.
However, Kessel did have 52 points on a woefully bad Arizona Coyotes team last season. Pair him with players like Johansen, Granlund and Tomasino, and he could be a 60-70 point player once again. His cap hit should be drastically lower than the $8 million salary he played for last year, and if he would agree to play for anything $4 million or lower, he could be worth a gamble for the Predators.
Nino Niederreiter: Is Niederreiter an offensive dynamo? No. But can he provide enough scoring punch on the second line to help take some of the pressure off Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene to score 40 goals apiece? Possibly.
Niederreiter has scored 20 or more goals in six seasons, including the last two years and three of the last four years. He also played with Granlund with the Minnesota Wild from 2013-2018, where he put up 110 goals and 228 points, and averaged 14:39 of ice time per game.
He carried a $5.25 million cap hit last year and likely isn’t looking to take a pay cut. A $5.25 to $5.5 million per year offer from Nashville might be enough to convince him to leave Carolina.
Dominik Kubalik: Another young player let go by the Blackhawks, Kubalik was due just $4 million had he been tendered by Chicago. The 26-year-old only has three years of NHL experience, but he does have a 30-goal season under his belt. While his ceiling is presumably lower than Strome’s, Kubalik did have a serviceable 15 goals and 36 points last year. He’s shown the goal-scoring ability to be given a chance on the second, though he’s probably better suited to add scoring punch to the fourth line.
Brendan Lemieux: A 6-foot-1, 215-pound gritty forward, Lemieux can wreak havoc on the fourth line with his physicality. Lemieux is never going to fill up the stat sheet, but with his grittiness, he doesn’t need to. He had the fourth-most hits on the Kings last season and led the team with 97 penalty minutes and nine fighting majors.
He can probably be had for around $1 to $1.5 million on a one-year deal, which would make all the sense in the world for the Predators should they pursue someone like Burakovsky or Strome to round out their top six.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In